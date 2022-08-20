ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scurry County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Nolan County looking for runaway juvenile

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Samantha Mixie Soto, 16, was reported to the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office department as a runaway juvenile. Since then, the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office has attempted to locate Soto and return her to her parents. Soto was last seen with her boyfriend, Bradley Mathis,19, at his […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman jailed following disturbance at Jaguars

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring woman is behind bars following a disturbance early Wednesday morning at Jaguars. Lydia Hernandez, 28, has been charged with drunk driving and assault by strangulation. According to an affidavit, around 1:58 a.m. on August 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the club at 6824 Cargo […]
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy