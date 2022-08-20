Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice
Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills...
NBC Sports
Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received
The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
NBC Sports
Should Patriots sign any of these notable free agents still available?
The 2022 NFL regular season is just a few weeks away, and yet there are a bunch of quality players still available on the free agent market. This group of players should grow even larger in the coming weeks as teams are forced to trim their rosters from 80 players to 53 by the Aug. 30 deadline.
NBC Sports
Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility
Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
NBC Sports
Colts signing punter Matt Haack
After losing punter Rigoberto Sanchez for the season, the Colts have found his replacement. Veteran punter Matt Haack is signing with the Colts, according to multiple reports. The Colts brought several punters to Indianapolis for a workout this morning and decided to go with Haack, who was cut by the Bills two days ago. Haack spent the 2021 season in Buffalo after playing in Miami from 2017 to 2020.
NBC Sports
Top 10 NFL quarterbacks in 2022-23
Having an elite quarterback can do wonders for a franchise. When the 2022-23 NFL season gets underway in September, the world’s best signal-callers will be taking the field, but ranking the best can get pretty strenuous with everything you need to factor (statistics, accolades, leadership and more). Tom Brady...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams: Mere presence of Aaron Rodgers at OTAs elevates teammates
The comments weren’t made in response to the recent claim from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that his decision to ditch OTAs has no impact on the development of the team’s young receivers. However, former Packers receiver Davante Adams said something that directly undermines Rodgers’s position that his involvement in offseason workouts wouldn’t have helped the young players get better acclimated to the NFL.
NBC Sports
Arthur Smith: We’re going to be hard on Desmond Ridder because he can take the coaching
The Falcons had quarterback Marcus Mariota start Monday’s preseason matchup with the Jets, but rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder wasn’t far behind him. Ridder, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, came in for the first drive of the second quarter and played through the first drive of the third quarter. He finished his night 10-of-13 for 143 yards.
NBC Sports
Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade
CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade. He hasn’t had the time. “It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”. Things haven’t slowed down since then either. Amadi was...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce five cuts
Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.
NBC Sports
Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer
The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
NBC Sports
Steelers’ starting quarterback job could be determined by preseason finale
The starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh is Mitch Trubisky‘s to lose. And he still may end up losing it. On Monday, coach Mike Tomlin said that the final preseason game, against the Lions on Sunday, will be significant to determining a number of spots in the starting lineup. Brooke...
NBC Sports
Falcons release Auden Tate, Geronimo Allison
The Falcons have reduced their roster to 80 players, letting go of a pair of veteran receivers in the process. Atlanta announced that receiver Auden Tate, receiver Geronimo Allison, defensive back Lafayette Pitts, outside linebacker Kuony Deng, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton have all been cut. Dalton was waived with...
NBC Sports
Perry: Pats not happy with Trent Brown's effort in Panthers practices
A pair of offensive starters didn't play in the New England Patriots' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday, and it doesn't sound like their absences were injury-related. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had a rough week of joint practices with the Panthers and was ejected from the Tuesday session...
NBC Sports
Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds
During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
NBC Sports
Patriots place second-year linebacker on injured reserve
Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year. The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.
NBC Sports
Joe Burrow: Jessie Bates’ return was a nice jolt of energy
Safety Jessie Bates‘ long absence from the Bengals came to an end on Tuesday and his presence had an impact on his teammates. That was the message from quarterback Joe Burrow when he spoke to reporters at a Wednesday press conference. Burrow said that having Bates back in the fold enlivened the team ahead of this week’s joint practices with the Rams.
NBC Sports
Former Texans team president Jamey Rootes dies at 56
Jamey Rootes, the first team president of the Texans, died Sunday. He was 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, confirmed the news on social media. “Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Houston, Texas,” she wrote. “Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former president of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021. Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic and philanthropic work. Our family is requesting privacy.
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
Saints continue to troll Falcons over 28-3 Super Bowl in multiple ways
New England Patriots fans know 28-3 jokes will never get old in this region, and apparently the same is true in New Orleans. The Saints, who have been rivals with the Atlanta Falcons for a long time, rarely pass up an opportunity to troll their NFC South opponent about its historic collapse against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
