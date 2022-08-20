Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
khqa.com
LIHEAP funds will soon be available to Illinois residents
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Residents in four Illinois counties will soon be able to apply for financial assistance for utility bills. The Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials is the administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Adams, Brown, Pike, and Schuyler counties. Beginning September 1, the...
19 Illinois counties sue major drugstore chains, accuse them of helping cause the opioid crisis
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge has ordered the nation's largest drugstore chains to pay two small Ohio counties over $600 million dollars for helping cause the opioid crisis. Now, 19 Illinois counties – among them Cook, McHenry, and DuPage – are filing similar lawsuits. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Monday, the Illinois counties are suing the drugstore chains for helping create what they call the worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history. "When people had prescriptions presented to them for many, many times more opioids than anyone could reasonably use, they should have said no," said Lake...
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
1470 WMBD
Officials: It was a good year for the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Official numbers aren’t available yet, but all indications point to a successful Illinois State Fair. As the fair wrapped up Sunday, State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said they are cautiously optimistic that attendance was up this year. “We saw probably a 20% increase in the...
Do Realtors In Illinois Have To Disclose If A House Is Actually Haunted?
In 2008, I almost bought my first home, I was literally days away from crossing the T's, dotting the I's, and signing my life away, then the market crashed and recession hit. I remember one thing specifically about the house in Rockford, Illinois, I remember seeing a really old wedding dress hanging in the attic. It gave me the chills then and it still gives me the chills today. My gut tells me that the home was haunted and I made a good decision by backing out.
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
1470 WMBD
Children’s Home of Illinois needs foster parents
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s a hard, but important job. The Children’s Home Association of Illinois is in need of new foster parents to take in kids that have nowhere else to go. The Home’s Interim President & CEO Stephanie Alkhafaji says there’s a process to becoming a foster parent, that will help determine who is a good fit.
advantagenews.com
Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state
A new study shows Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners.
Magic 95.1
Resident assistance program attracts doctors to rural Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A program designed to provide better access to rural healthcare is helping both rural communities and new doctors. Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program Conference and Program Manager Donna Gallivan says the RIMSAP program helps combat the expected decline of medical professionals by the year 2034.
geneseorepublic.com
Henry County's COVID cases up 41.7%; Illinois cases fall 5.2%
Illinois reported 25,084 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 5.2% from the previous week. The previous week had 26,462 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
ABC7 Chicago
Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
wjol.com
Illinois EPA Suspends Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is temporarily suspending all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations following a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Collections planned for this fall have been suspended, as well as the long-term disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports. The suspension will last until normal disposal operations can resume.
1470 WMBD
AG Raoul: Over $300K more owed to Rivian workers who weren’t paid overtime
CHICAGO, Ill. — Several subcontractors working with electric car maker Rivian are being required to pay more than $300,000 dollars more in back wages and penalties in updated settlements announced today. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Rivian subcontractors’ BIW Automotive Solution, Inc. and another out of China called...
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
Illinois firefighters receive training on electric cars
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Electric cars are becoming more popular on the road, and that can mean more dangers for first and second responders who may not know how to handle them. That is why GM went to the Illinois Fire Service Institute to create a training class. The instructors worked with GM engineers to […]
Temperatures, Precipitation Levels Could Impact Fall Colors in Illinois This Year
The state of Illinois is still in the middle of summer, but for those who can’t wait for the leaves to start changing and for flannel shirts to come out of hibernation, the weather could pose some challenges to the annual explosion of color in our local forests. Fall...
Magic 95.1
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch
Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
