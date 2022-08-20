Read full article on original website
Upstate N.Y. woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in the heart with steak knife
CICERO, N.Y. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 28-year-old woman last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a steak knife at her home. The Cicero Police Department said April Barbagallo was taken into custody Aug. 17 for first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. According to WSYR-TV, on...
localsyr.com
Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Update as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday: 22-year-old man shot in arm and leg on city’s North Side, police say. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, according to dispatchers. The man was reported shot in the upper body at...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police arrest man seen with gun in parking lot of St. Joseph's Hospital
Syracuse Police arrested a 57-year-old man after responding to reports of a suspicious person with a weapon in the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Hospital on Saturday, August 20. Officers responded to the hospital around 3:30 a.m. after a caller reporting seeing a man in the passenger seat of...
Woman stabbed man with steak knife in his heart in Cicero home, police say
Cicero, N.Y. — A woman accused of attacking a man stabbed him in the heart with a steak knife, police said in court documents. Mark A. Crawford, 40, of Cicero was stabbed by April Barbagallo, 28, of Cicero at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday at Barbagallo’s home at 6210 Pebble St., police said.
localsyr.com
Two dead in Syracuse from apparent gunshot wounds
(WSYR-TV) — According to a tweet from Syracuse Police Department, two adults were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at 3101 Burnet Avenue. There is a large police presence on the scene and police are calling this, “a suspicious death investigation.”. This investigation is very active and ongoing....
talkofthesound.com
Syracuse Man Busted in New Rochelle after LPR Hit on Audi Q8 Stolen in PA
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 23, 2022) — New Rochelle Police Officers located a vehicle previously reported stolen by Pennsylvania State Police then apprehended an upstate New York man when he returned to the vehicle parked on Main Street. Why it matters: NRPD was alerted following an LPR hit reported...
UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Penfield man
UPDATE PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the blue pickup truck presumably driven by Biermann was found around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater. Biermann’s phone and wallet were inside. Crews searched the area all day Tuesday, with no results yet. Anyone with information is […]
Two arrested for burglaries in Veteran
VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for multiple burglaries in Chemung County last week. Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa were arrested by New York State Police on August 19, 2022. According to police, the two were involved in two burglaries in the Town of Veteran, reported […]
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee
On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
18-year-old shot in leg on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s Near Westside Tuesday afternoon, police said. An officer reported hearing gunshots and then 911 callers reported the man shot at 1:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Two violent Broome County felons headed to state prison
Today, the Broome County District Attorney's Office announced that two individuals, who were involved in violent felony crimes, will be going to New York State Prison.
cortlandvoice.com
NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items
A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
Man arrested after stabbing 3 family members, sending 2 to a hospital, Syracuse police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed three family members, sending two to a hospital, Sunday night. Raheim Stephens, 39, was found by officers at 11:43 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Woodruff Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
Update: Syracuse dump truck driver injured in Skaneateles crash
Skaneateles, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was injured Monday morning when a dump truck and van crashed at an intersection, state police. James M. Olin, 44, was driving the 2018 Western dump truck westbound on Route 20 at 7:42 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles collided, Trooper Jack Keller said.
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing.
Police release photos of suspect who shot loss prevention officer at Manchester mall
Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes of Buckland Hill in Manchester Friday.
localsyr.com
Pedestrian struck by Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle and a pedestrian. Early Sunday morning on August 21, at approximately 3:08 a.m., sheriff’s deputies received a call regarding a physical domestic in progress. While en route to the scene, a deputy traveling southbound on North Midler Avenue near Coughlin Avenue, collided with a pedestrian who had walked into the southbound lane from the east side of the road and into the path of the vehicle.
29-year-old man dies after shooting on North Side in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning in the emergency room of a hospital after a shooting on the North Side of Syracuse, police said. Officers responded at 4:17 a.m. to the 200 block of North State Street for a reported shooting, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. That’s near the intersection of North State Street and James Street.
