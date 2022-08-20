ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

localsyr.com

Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man reported shot on Syracuse's North Side

Update as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday: 22-year-old man shot in arm and leg on city’s North Side, police say. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on the city’s North Side, according to dispatchers. The man was reported shot in the upper body at...
SYRACUSE, NY
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
localsyr.com

Two dead in Syracuse from apparent gunshot wounds

(WSYR-TV) — According to a tweet from Syracuse Police Department, two adults were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at 3101 Burnet Avenue. There is a large police presence on the scene and police are calling this, “a suspicious death investigation.”. This investigation is very active and ongoing....
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Penfield man

UPDATE PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the blue pickup truck presumably driven by Biermann was found around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater. Biermann’s phone and wallet were inside. Crews searched the area all day Tuesday, with no results yet. Anyone with information is […]
PENFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for burglaries in Veteran

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for multiple burglaries in Chemung County last week. Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa were arrested by New York State Police on August 19, 2022. According to police, the two were involved in two burglaries in the Town of Veteran, reported […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee

On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items

A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Syracuse dump truck driver injured in Skaneateles crash

Skaneateles, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was injured Monday morning when a dump truck and van crashed at an intersection, state police. James M. Olin, 44, was driving the 2018 Western dump truck westbound on Route 20 at 7:42 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles collided, Trooper Jack Keller said.
SKANEATELES, NY
localsyr.com

Pedestrian struck by Sheriff's Patrol Vehicle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle and a pedestrian. Early Sunday morning on August 21, at approximately 3:08 a.m., sheriff’s deputies received a call regarding a physical domestic in progress. While en route to the scene, a deputy traveling southbound on North Midler Avenue near Coughlin Avenue, collided with a pedestrian who had walked into the southbound lane from the east side of the road and into the path of the vehicle.
Syracuse.com

29-year-old man dies after shooting on North Side in Syracuse, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning in the emergency room of a hospital after a shooting on the North Side of Syracuse, police said. Officers responded at 4:17 a.m. to the 200 block of North State Street for a reported shooting, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. That’s near the intersection of North State Street and James Street.
SYRACUSE, NY

