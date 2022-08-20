ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Shots fired at restaurant employee

By David Sorensen
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1063V0_0hOgzfYq00

ITHACA, N.Y. ( WETM ). – Shots were fired at a local restaurant after an employee attempted to get license plate of people causing a disturbance last night.

On August 19th, 2022, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at
525 Taughannock Blvd.

On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet
did not hit them.


Through the investigation it was found that Troy S. Washington, 45 years of age from Ithaca, was responsible for firing the gun. Subsequently a loaded .25 caliber handgun was recovered within the vehicle he was occupying.


Washington was charged with the following:

  • Attempted Assault in the 1st Degree, a Class C Felony.
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony
  • Harassment 2nd, a violation

Washington was arraigned in front of Honorable Judge Seth Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail with no bail.

Anyone with information or camera systems that may aid Police in this investigation is asked to contact the Ithaca Police by any of the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14850.com

Several vehicles damaged, woman with knife taken into custody

A woman was taken into custody under mental health law late Tuesday night after police officers “responded to a report of a female damaging vehicle tires with a knife” on Chestnut Street on Ithaca’s West Hill, according to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department. According to...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Several vehicles damaged by woman on Chestnut Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several cars were damaged last night in Ithaca. Police say a woman slashed tires to at least seven cars in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Her name has not been released, and officers say she was taken into custody under a mental health law.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
localsyr.com

Teen shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on Tuesday, August 23 around 1:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Fitch Street, according to Syracuse Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old teen who was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man charged with shooting at the Boatyard Grill

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of shooting at an employee of the Boatyard Grill. Police say the employee was trying to write down the license plate of a vehicle three people were leaving the restaurant in on Friday night. Officers describe the trio as creating a disorderly situation at the restaurant.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Boat Yard Grill
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Penfield man

UPDATE PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the blue pickup truck presumably driven by Biermann was found around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater. Biermann’s phone and wallet were inside. Crews searched the area all day Tuesday, with no results yet. Anyone with information is […]
PENFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for burglaries in Veteran

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for multiple burglaries in Chemung County last week. Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa were arrested by New York State Police on August 19, 2022. According to police, the two were involved in two burglaries in the Town of Veteran, reported […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ithaca.com

Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee

On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Teen arrested for handgun possession in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A missing teen from Virginia has been found and another teen has been arrested on weapons charges after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Bryne Dairy. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield Man Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Dankie’s Glass Shop

On Friday, at 7:15 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to 219 Elmira Rd, Dankie's Glass Shop for a report of shots fired. On scene Officers interviewed victims and witnesses and found that two black males had attempted to rob the store and met with resistance from the owner. After a brief struggle, the suspects fled the area. An Officer who was canvassing the area located the vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. Dominique T. Stewart, 32 years old of Newfield was found to be operating the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect was not apprehended and the investigation into his identity is continuing.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy