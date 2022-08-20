Read full article on original website
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
SHIB Price at Critical Point, ETH Drops to Important Support Level, New SHIB Burn Portal Detected: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu price at critical point, according to Peter Brandt. As per Peter Brandt’s recently posted Shiba Inu chart, the meme coin formed a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern,...
Shiba Eternity to Feature at Largest Gaming Event, XRP Has One of Best Looking Charts, Cardano Tops PayPal and Netflix with Low Energy Use: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. Shiba Eternity to be showcased in world's largest gaming event. According to SHIB BPP, a SHIB enthusiast’s Twitter account, Shiba Eternity Game will be showcased at Gamescom. The event is known as one of the world's largest gaming events held annually in Cologne, Germany, where publishers and companies introduce new software and hardware to industry and private visitors. Among its numerous guests, Gamescom will welcome William Volk, Shiba Inu Games' lead consultant. He confirmed his attendance at the global video game fair, stating specifically that he was attending in order to showcase Shiba Eternity.
1.4 Trillion SHIB Sold by Whales Overnight as SHIB Drops to 4th Place Among Holdings
BREAKING: Co-CEO of Alameda Calls It Quits
Sam Trabucco, co-chief executive officer at Alameda Research, has taken to Twitter to announce that he's stepping down from his role. Trabucco says that he will remain in a non-executive advisory role. Caroline Ellison has been earmarked to become the trading firm's next sole CEO. She was appointed as the...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Undiscovered Price Potential: Crypto Market Review, August 23
World's Longest-Standing Crypto Exchange Celebrates 11th Birthday
Bitstamp, the oldest active cryptocurrency exchange, has turned 11 years old. This, of course, is another major milestone for the cryptocurrency company, which has managed to survive all these years in an industry that is teeming with scams and hacking incidents. Mt. Gox, the crypto exchange that ruled the roost during the first years of crypto, imploded following a crippling hack in early 2014.
Whales Drop $37.3 Million in Shiba Inu, Pushing It Down to 1.9% of Portfolio
The First Miner-Pegged NFT, Metablox Announced the Genesis Miner-NFT, Will Be Pre-Launched on the Binance NFT Marketplace Limited
The first ever miner-pegged NFT with cloud mining capabilities will be pre-launched by MetaBlox on August 24th, 2022 on Binance NFT. MetaBlox is a leading project in the Decentralized Wireless Network (DWN) and Decentralized ID (DID) sectors, and is building important infrastructure for Web3. The MetaBlox NFT is a crypto mining NFT: each will link to a miner that provides the general public with free Wi-Fi at particular locations. The miners generate passive income (MBLX tokens) for the NFT holders.
Cardano (ADA) Now Supported as Collateral by Kraken Futures
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced that Cardano (ADA) is now supported as a collateral cryptocurrency on its futures platform. It also supports such cryptocurrencies as Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), Decentraland (MANA), and others. The native token of one of the leading proof-of-stake protocols can now be used for getting exposure...
Crypto Fest 2022: Looking Up to Post-Winter Opportunities
The festival set to be the largest gathering of crypto-minded experts, amateurs, and enthusiasts in Africa, to explore the technology’s impact on industry 3.0 and emerging opportunities for investors. CAPE TOWN: 23 August 2022 – Conﬂict in Europe and skyrocketing interest rates in the US have put cryptocurrencies in...
SHIB Burn Rate Surges 90% as SHIB Army Burns 390 Million SHIB with Amazon's Contribution
Chiliz (CHZ) Massive 150% Rally Launches Asset into Top 40 Biggest Assets on Market
Ethereum Has 3 Reasons to Bounce and Take 25% Back: Crypto Market Review, August 24
Next Block Expo Is Aiming to Become the Biggest Blockchain Festival in Europe
First edition will be held in Berlin, Germany, 23-24 November 2022 with more than 5000 attendees. In 4 months from now, the Berlin Station will be the most important place in the European blockchain map, linking together the most important names from blockchain. “We are bringing founders, investors and blockchain...
MetaBlox Announces Its Participation in the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA)
Panama City, Republic of Panama - Recently, MetaBlox announced that it joined the world’s largest open roaming network alliances, Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), to better distribute WiFi hardware and services to every corner of the world. As planned with WBA, by the end of 2023 there should be 2.5...
Ethereum PoW Receives Extremely Important Update
SHIB, ADA Now Accepted at More Than 90 Million Mastercard Merchants: Details
