ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Exclusive: Grammy award-winning artist Flo Rida sits down with us

WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TsDBE_0hOgz3Ib00

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– Grammy award-winning and best-selling artist Flo Rida rocked the main stage at the grandstand at the state fair, Friday, August 19, 2022. 59News anchor Izzy Post sat down with the Diamond Selling artist for an exclusive interview.

IP: “Izzy Post here at the state fair of West Virginia with an exclusive interview with Grammy Award-winning and bestselling artist, Flo Rida. First of all, hi, how are you? Nice to meet you. “

FLO: “Excellent. Nice to meet you as well.”

IP: “Welcome to West Virginia. How are you liking it so far?”

FLO: “Oh, man. Definitely loving the hospitality, you know, excited to see the smiles, the joy, you know, I mean, about the witness the greatest party on earth. So I mean, definitely happy to be here.”

IP: “You tend to sell out larger venues. This is kind of smaller for you. So do you prefer doing a smaller venue like this?”

FLO: “I mean, it doesn’t matter when you’re passionate about something. I love that we greet each and every one of my fans because I feel like they’re very special to me and went out with them. I wouldn’t have a career. So I want to touch every place around the world if I can.”

IP: “You’ve been around this for a long time now. Does it get better with time? Is that the same? How does it feel you know, many years in the business now?”

FLO: “I mean, it only gets better with time. You know, the fact that more hits, more people to reach. I’m reaching, you know, a new audience. It definitely helps me to catapult my career. It’s a whole nother level. So always excited about that for sure.”

IP: “And your newest single, ‘What a Night,’ out now. So if fans haven’t heard it, how where can they find it and what can they expect from it?”

FLO: “You can go online, you know, definitely, man, you’ll get a glimpse of all of my shows @officia_Flo, you hit me up on social media. I mean, you can definitely go online and follow a lot of my fans and you’ll see a lot of, you know, great parties, that’s what I call them. And yeah, I’ll give my go to it’s someone’s get the music and thank you all for all the love and support. Since day one man, we had over 100 million records, so we just went diamond with “Low” so definitely a super exciting diamond with ‘Low’. “

IP: “First of all, congratulations. How does that feel?”


FLO: “I mean, it feels great. You know, we got the, you know, sellouts of my brother, my manager, Freeze. He got me this and, you know, commemorates those going ‘Low’. So, I mean, definitely just thanking the fans, man. It’s such a blessing. Every time I perform, it feels like the first time.”

IP: “Awesome. Flo Rida, thank you so much.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

That’s a wrap on the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia!

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The 2022 State Fair of West Virginia officially wrapped up on Saturday, August 20, 2022. This year the fair was full of Mountain Grown Fun. There were new attractions from Swifty Swine pig racing and The Nerveless Nocks. There was great music like Grammy Award Winner Flo Rida and up-in-coming country star Zach […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Identity of attempted bombing suspect confirmed

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The identity of the man involved in an attempted bombing in Bluefield this week was confirmed. Monday, August 22, 2022 a bomb threat was made in the city of Bluefield, West Virginia. Bluefield Police Department received the call at 8:46 A.M. and responded to it by 8:49 A.M. Marshal Security at […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

More details on bomb threat in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– On Monday morning, August 22, 2022, local and state police along with their bomb squad division responded to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in Courthouse in Bluefield, West Virginia where there were reports of an explosive device near the building. Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department gave more detail on […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Bluefield community reacts to bomb scare

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Folks in Bluefield are understandably shaken up after police responded to a bomb threat and multiple suspicious packages in the downtown area Monday morning. “That they found bombs, actual bombs, is unbelievable to me knowing what I know about this area,” said Rick Streeter, a Bluefield resident for 27 years. “It’s […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Fatal crash in Tazewell results in one death

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – A crash in Tazewell County last Sunday, August 14, resulted in a single fatality. At 8:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 2022, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637 one mile north of the intersection with Route 631. A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was driving north on Route […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Beckley man sentenced for drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 18, 2022, a man from the Beckley area was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin. According to court documents, Leon Eugene Smith, Jr., 41, of Beckley, admitted to selling 0.5 grams of heroin […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Danese couple charged with animal cruelty

DANESE, WV (WVNS) — A couple is facing animal cruelty charges in Fayette County. According to the Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Kenny Spade, 53, and Stacey Spade, 52, both of Danese, are charged with 15 counts each of animal cruelty and 1 count each of illegal dumping. Both are now awaiting further court proceedings.  […]
DANESE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
WVNS

Greenbrier County man sentenced to prison for gun crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man was sentenced to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, according to court documents, an officer responded to a disturbance that occurred […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Devon Pratt sentenced to 40 year maximum for murder

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – Devon Pratt, of Cool Ridge, WV, was given the maximum sentence allowable by law of 40 years for the Second Degree Murder of Ronnie ‘Trey’ Barker III on Christmas Morning in 2020. On December 25, 2020, Devon Pratt shot and killed Trey Barker as he was leaving Pratt’s home. After […]
COOL RIDGE, WV
WVNS

Stolen truck recovered after Raleigh County chase

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – A stolen vehicle was recovered by Raleigh County Sheriff’s after a chase on Friday, August 19, 2022. A stolen vehicle was reported at 8:44 A.M. on Pine Street in Shady Spring. A deputy with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was nearby and saw the stolen Chevy Colorado being driven. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fairlea
WVNS

Woman pleads guilty to federal fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identify theft, after trying to obtain $17,550 using stolen checkbooks and driver’s licenses at West Virginia banks. Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, according to court documents, on October 19, 2020, wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook, cashed the […]
JASONVILLE, IN
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880. The […]
MOUNT HOPE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Section of Rt. 60 closed due to downed trees

ALTA, WV (WVNS) — A section of Route 60 is closed at Midland Trail and Alta Mountain Rd. due to downed trees. According to Greenbrier County Dispatch, appropriate personnel is on scene. They are working to clear the roadway as soon as possible. This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to […]
TRAFFIC
WVNS

Countries where the most immigrants come to West Virginia from

(Stacker) — More than 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years. And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse […]
WVNS

Did you know: WV has an official state firearm

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wild-life and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an […]
POLITICS
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy