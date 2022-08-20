ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Cassel Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Quarterback

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel extended his heartfelt condolences following the passing of Len Dawson on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Cassel took a moment to look back on the time he spent with the KC legend. Sharing, "My thoughts & prayers go out to the family & loved...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Community remembers former Kearney coach Chad Hopkins

KEARNEY — The Kearney community is mourning the loss of former Bulldogs head wrestling coach Chad "Hoppy" Hopkins, who suddenly passed Aug. 13. Hopkins left the district in 2015 for other life pursuits, but left an indelible mark on those he coached and taught in his government classes. He spent nine years at Kearney, eight as the high school's head wrestling coach. During his eight years at the helm, the Bulldogs were one of the top four teams in the state and captured two team titles. Prior to coming to Kearney, Hopkins coached at Smith-Cotton and Cameron high schools.
KEARNEY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner

Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ten of Kansas City’s Top Pizza Parlors to Try

When the school year starts and those lazy days of summer end, it can be hard to keep up with everything—especially planning dinners every night. After a long evening of toting around the kids from soccer practice to dance rehearsal, picking up a pizza pie that will feed the family—and possibly leave behind some leftovers—sounds like a pretty good idea.
KANSAS CITY, KS
What was the first city park in Kansas City?

Picnics, birthday parties, ball games and exceptionally nice days are all elements that might bring someone to one of Kansas City’s 200-and-some parks. The peaceful greenspaces might seem ubiquitous in the city of fountains, but the acres of parks Kansas Citians know today weren’t always there. Lisa, a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 26-28

Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. Here are five goings-on around town. The wildest party of the year brings party animals from across the metro to enjoy unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment—all while raising money for the Kansas City Zoo. Proceeds from the evening provide food and care for the zoo’s 1,700 animals and fund educational opportunities for children in the community. Tickets are $250.
KANSAS CITY, MO
