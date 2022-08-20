Read full article on original website
Kansas City ace LaBonta jokingly feigns injury before celebrating her NWSL goal with a twerk
LO'EAU LABONTA wowed fans with a comical goal celebration during a National Women’s Soccer League game on Saturday. The Kansas City Current star pretended to have a hurt hamstring before doing a celebratory twerk after netting an equaliser against Angel City. The memorable moment occurred after LaBonta walloped the...
Iconic Photo Goes Viral After Legendary NFL Quarterback's Death
The NFL community lost a legend on Wednesday morning. Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passed away at the age of 87 after he entered hospice care in Kansas City last week. Since then, numerous fans and members of the media have offered their condolences on social media. There's also...
Matt Cassel Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Quarterback
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel extended his heartfelt condolences following the passing of Len Dawson on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Cassel took a moment to look back on the time he spent with the KC legend. Sharing, "My thoughts & prayers go out to the family & loved...
Community remembers former Kearney coach Chad Hopkins
KEARNEY — The Kearney community is mourning the loss of former Bulldogs head wrestling coach Chad "Hoppy" Hopkins, who suddenly passed Aug. 13. Hopkins left the district in 2015 for other life pursuits, but left an indelible mark on those he coached and taught in his government classes. He spent nine years at Kearney, eight as the high school's head wrestling coach. During his eight years at the helm, the Bulldogs were one of the top four teams in the state and captured two team titles. Prior to coming to Kearney, Hopkins coached at Smith-Cotton and Cameron high schools.
Images: Len Dawson through the years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87. From the football field to sports broadcasting, here's a look at Len Dawson over the years in both roles.
Former Olympian hoping to start gymnastics program at KU
Gymnastics disappeared from KU more than four decades ago.
Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination For Notable Wide Receiver
"Locked on Cowboys" podcast host Marcus Mosher thinks the team has to make a move to bring in a weapon on the outside before the season kicks off. And they should look to an NFC East rival to do it. Tweeting Wednesday, "I think the Cowboys should very much be...
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner
Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Ten of Kansas City’s Top Pizza Parlors to Try
When the school year starts and those lazy days of summer end, it can be hard to keep up with everything—especially planning dinners every night. After a long evening of toting around the kids from soccer practice to dance rehearsal, picking up a pizza pie that will feed the family—and possibly leave behind some leftovers—sounds like a pretty good idea.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
Sunflower farms to visit in the Kansas City area
It wouldn’t be summer in Kansas if there weren’t sunflowers popping up across the state. Here are six farms to visit in the Kansas City area.
What was the first city park in Kansas City?
Picnics, birthday parties, ball games and exceptionally nice days are all elements that might bring someone to one of Kansas City’s 200-and-some parks. The peaceful greenspaces might seem ubiquitous in the city of fountains, but the acres of parks Kansas Citians know today weren’t always there. Lisa, a...
Grandview woman won’t get prepaid headstone for husband until she dies
A Grandview, Missouri, woman said it has been almost three months since her husband was laid to rest and still there's no headstone.
Emerging airline trends could make KC attractive for new service
As KCI courts nonstop international service, airline industry trends and the opening of a new single-terminal airport next year may have the city poised to land more flights.
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 26-28
Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. Here are five goings-on around town. The wildest party of the year brings party animals from across the metro to enjoy unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment—all while raising money for the Kansas City Zoo. Proceeds from the evening provide food and care for the zoo’s 1,700 animals and fund educational opportunities for children in the community. Tickets are $250.
Update: Girls taken from KC homicide scene found
The AMBER Alert for two Kansas City girls was canceled after police found the girls and said they are safe. Police are still looking for the girls' The girls' father, Jordan Owsley.
Family mourns after KC father of 4 killed; fiancée believes it was road rage
A Kansas City father of four was killed last month, found dead in his vehicle. His fiancée believes he was on the receiving end of road rage.
Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County
A Gardner woman's doorbell camera caught video of a meteor streaking through the sky over Gardner.
