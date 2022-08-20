More work ahead on Douglas in Wichita’s Delano district

Starting Monday, August 22, the second phase of an asphalt resurfacing project will begin in Delano.

Douglas between Seneca and McLean Blvd., and the parking stalls in front of businesses, will receive a new surface as part of the city’s 2022 Outsourced Pavement Preservation Program.

Construction will close through traffic on Douglas and on-street parking between Monday and Friday of next week. Cross streets will remain open for northbound and southbound traffic and parking. Local businesses in the area remain open.

The first phase was completed in early August.