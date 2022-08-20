Read full article on original website
Carabao Cup 2022-2023: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
Carabao Cup draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Man Utd fans protest in march to Old Trafford before Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans protested the Glazer family's ownership of the club before their Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.
Fabinho insists Liverpool are not out to humiliate Man Utd
Fabinho says humiliating Man Utd is not Liverpool's priority in Monday's game.
Mohamed Salah looking forward to 'special' Man Utd clash
Mohamed Salah admits his excitement ahead of Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Bournemouth & Southampton hold talks with Arsenal
Bournemouth & Southampton are interested in signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal.
Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd move confirmation
Casemiro has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the formal announcement of his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.
Carabao Cup third round draw: Man City host Chelsea; Man Utd face Aston Villa
The draw for the third round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup has been made.
Gareth Southgate to use September Nations League fixtures as final England auditions before World Cup
Gareth Southgate will use England's next international break as his final audition for the 2022 World Cup.
Frank Lampard provides update on Dele Alli's move to Besiktas
Everton boss Frank Lampard has provided an update on Dele Alli's proposed move to Besiktas.
Carabao Cup second round: Leeds sweep past Barnsley; Newcastle avoid Tranmere scare
Rounding up the action from the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Bournemouth
Fulham hopeful of completing Layvin Kurzawa, Neal Maupay & Justin Kluivert signings
Fulham are close to agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender Layvin Kurzawa, while talks are progressing for forward targets Neal Maupay and Justin Kluivert, 90min understands.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester City
Callum Hudson-Odoi set for Bayer Leverkusen move
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is on course to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Eric Bailly joins Marseille on loan from Man Utd
Marseille have completed the signing of Eric Bailly from Man Utd on a season-long loan.
Nicolas Pepe finalising loan move from Arsenal to Nice
Nicolas Pepe is set to join Nice on loan from Arsenal.
Chelsea hold talks with AC Milan over Rafael Leao
Chelsea have held talks with AC Milan over forward Rafael Leao.
