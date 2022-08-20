Ian McKellen has to be one of the most friendly actors in Hollywood, so when he was recently invited to participate in a private discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he was elated. The X-Men star decided to check with his contacts in Ukraine to see if this could possibly be legit, and they encouraged the actor to take the call. McKellen would go on to chat with who he assumed was the Ukrainian President, but he would soon find out that this was one massive catfish. The actor took to Twitter and released a statement on the occurrence, and it turns out this was all one big prank from Russian comedians. You can check out the statement below.

