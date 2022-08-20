Read full article on original website
Related
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law viewers all say the same thing as new Marvel series finally hits Disney+
NEW DISNEY+ series She-Hulk makes HUGE impact addressing female empowerment and "already making history" after the first episode. Fans praise the new heroine that "could have defeated Thanos" after watching episode one of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk centres around Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who...
‘She-Hulk’ Just Set Up a Major Marvel Movie
It’s been almost 15 years since the Hulk got his own solo movie. Since then, he’s appeared in a bunch of Avengers sequels, and he played a key supporting role in Thor: Ragnarok. And now he’s back as a special guest star on the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, where he inadvertently gives his cousin Jennifer Walters Hulk powers like his own. But we’re still waiting for another solo Hulk movie.
ComicBook
Jameela Jamil's Titania Vandalizes She-Hulk's Marketing in New Viral Videos
We're only one episode into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the live-action series is already leaving quite an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to introducing us to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the series premiere briefly showed us Mary MacPheeran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), her comic-accurate nemesis. Fans are definitely eager to see more of what Titania's MCU debut entails, and in the meantime, an epic new marketing campaign for the series is here to tide fans over. On Wednesday, the official She-Hulk account posted a video of Jamil in costume as Titania vandalizing a crop of She-Hulk posters and billboards in Los Angeles. Videos of the stunt were also shared on Jamil's personal account, and on a newly-minted @titania Twitter account.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Leak Reveals Captain America Costume from Divisive Marvel Event
The Marvel's Avengers game may soon be adding a skin for Captain Americathat comes straight from the stories told in comics, but this particular story it hails from isn't exactly one that's universally loved. Leaks have indicated that Captain America's Hydra suit from the Secret Empire event is supposedly coming to the game, a skin which is said to come with its own unique shield to set it apart from the normal one that Captain America uses with other cosmetics.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Makima's Anime Debut
Makima might not have the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but despite this, she remains one of the most terrifying characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this October, expect a number of new fans recognize how ruthless Makima can be when it comes to devil hunting, even when it comes to her own "employees". Now, one cosplayer has captured the look and aesthetic of the woman that holds Denji's leash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Theme Songs Announced
My Hero Academia is slated to bring its latest season to life this fall, and all eyes are on the show ahead of its comeback. After all, season six promises to bring one of the story's most intense arcs yet to life on screen. As the anime nears its return, fans are waiting on edge for more updates about what season six will bring along. And now, we have learned which two songs will accompany the season as themes.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Should be a Lesson For HBO Max
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might not be the most successful movie in the history of the Shonen franchise, but that didn't stop it from becoming the number one movie at the box office this past weekend in North America. With HBO Max making the headlines thanks in part to the Warner Bros/Discovery merger causing the cancellation of a number of projects, animated and otherwise, the newest anime film from Toei Animation might just be a "wake-up" call for the company.
ComicBook
Ms. Marvel VFX Team Says Change in Powers May Be Explored in Future Installments
Even though Marvel Studios typically likes to remain exceptionally close to the source material, the Kevin Feige-led outfit changed things up with Ms. Marvel, giving Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) light construct powers instead of her traditional "stretchy" powers seen in the comics. Despite the show's first season lasting six episodes, it never really dove into the source of Khan's powers.
ComicBook
X-Men Star Ian McKellen Catfished by Russian Comedians
Ian McKellen has to be one of the most friendly actors in Hollywood, so when he was recently invited to participate in a private discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he was elated. The X-Men star decided to check with his contacts in Ukraine to see if this could possibly be legit, and they encouraged the actor to take the call. McKellen would go on to chat with who he assumed was the Ukrainian President, but he would soon find out that this was one massive catfish. The actor took to Twitter and released a statement on the occurrence, and it turns out this was all one big prank from Russian comedians. You can check out the statement below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Doctor Strange Theory Could Lead to the Creation of Avengers: Secret Wars
Between two self-titled movies and appearances in a pair of Avengers flicks, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has garnered quite the reputation for tinkering with the fabric of reality. Both of the character's solo films have dealt directly with the multiverse, so it only stands to reason he'll be heavily involved in the plot of Avengers: Secret Wars. As one new fan theory suggests, Strange's actions will be what causes the upcoming blockbuster to happen.
ComicBook
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
ComicBook
DC Is Giving Batman's Brother a New Superhero Costume
The current story arc in the Harley Quinn ongoing has seen Luke Fox in volved in a big way. The Bat-Family member has been putting together his own take on the Suicide Squad, Task Force XX, to which he recruited Harley and a handful of others and sent them on a mission to the moon where he has kept some sort of creature of his own design that, unfortunately, has become a major problem. In this week's Harley Quinn #21, that creature has made its way back to Earth, prompting the former Batwing to take action — and don a brand-new superhero suit.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
ComicBook
Michal Peña on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Return "I Don't Even Know Why People Ask"
Michael Peña offered a comment on his possible return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Phase Zero's Brandon Davis asked the actor about his MCU status during an interview for Paramount+'s Secret Headquarters. Basically, like most Marvel alumni, he's been sworn to secrecy one way or the other. "I don't even know why people ask," Peña joked. It's understandable in this case. So much is still unknown about Ant-Man's next adventure into the Quantum Realm. San Diego Comic-Con this year featured a trailer for all those in attendance. But, on the whole, all fans really know is Jonathan Majors is menacing as Kang the Conqueror. Scott Lang has been busy writing books about the time heist. And, of course, that MODOK is in the movie as the footage revealed. Will we see Luis step up to help Ant-Man again? Only time will tell.
ComicBook
Hellraiser Reboot Gets Hulu Premiere Date, First Look at Pinhead Revealed
The all-new Hellraiser adaptation from the creative team behind last year's The Night House has earned a release date, with the film debuting on Hulu this October. Just last week, the film earned an official R rating, confirming that the project had been completed, sparking speculation about when the project could be unveiled. Hulu confirmed its release will be part of their annual "Huluween" celebration, which highlights a number of various horror offerings that will be made available to subscribers, which often includes premieres of unsettling original content. Hulu also shared the below announcement teaser, which offers our first look at the new "Pinhead." Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
"House Of The Dragon" Is A Massive Hit, And Fans Are Kinda Upset About It Because It Sucked Them Back In
"Me in May 2019: Upset, disappointed. From this point on will go on a tangent about the final season, any time Game of Thrones is mentioned. Me in the year of our lord and savior 2022: Sunday evening, clock strikes 9 p.m., turn on HBO... Curses! Here we go again."
