Police investigating death of man found Friday night

By Rachel Greco, Lansing State Journal
 7 days ago

Editor's Note: This story has been edited to include the correct age of the man who died Friday, updated by police Monday.

LANSING — A 77-year-old man died late Friday night after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Camp Street, according to a news release from the Lansing Police Department.

Police discovered the man with "apparent gunshot wounds," just before 11:30 p.m, said the release. "Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased."

Police have not yet released the identity of the man and are investigating the incident, according to the release.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600,Detective Sgt. Rick Thomas at 483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or to send aprivate message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police investigating death of man found Friday night

