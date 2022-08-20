ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

KICKOFF CLASSIC ROUNDUP: Rain, lightning force cancellations throughout Volusia County

By Chris Boyle, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
Thunderstorms across Central Florida canceled several preseason kickoff classics involving Volusia County schools.

Beachside will have to wait another week for its on-field debut after its jamboree with Titusville and host New Smyrna Beach was scrapped. DeLand, Deltona, Pine Ridge and University also endured cancellations Friday night.

Spruce Creek and St. Augustine elected to postpone their contest and set up a Saturday scrimmage instead, relocating the festivities to the Ancient City for a noon kickoff.

Flagler Palm Coast 27, Atlantic Coast 0

Flagler Palm Coast outgained the visiting Stingrays 365-19 in a dominant home victory.

Dennis Murray Jr. completed 7 of 12 attempts for 184 yards and two touchdowns, while Marcus Mitchell ran 15 times for 132 yards and a score. Mareon Walker starred on defense with a pair of interceptions.

FPC opens the regular season at home against Suwannee.

Creekside 24, Fletcher 21

Nicky Williams rushed for more than 100 yards and a touchdown, filling the void left behind in the Knights' backfield, in a victory in Neptune Beach.

Brendon McMillan caught a touchdown, Sean Ashenfelder ran for another and Ronald Daragjati kicked a 35-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

Creekside welcomes in one of Brevard County's perennial contenders, Viera, on Friday.

Ponte Vedra 19, Mandarin 0

The Sharks' experienced defense pitched a shutout to open the fall.

Ben Burk crossed the plane for a 1-yard touchdown run, and both Landon Okla and Cole Madson caught touchdown passes.

Ponte Vedra starts its season with an enticing all-St. Johns showdown against Bartram Trail.

Atlantic 7, Space Coast 0

Kwasie Kwaku capped off the Sharks' second drive with a touchdown before skies opened up at the start of the second quarter and canceled the remainder of the contest.

"If we had played all four quarters, I think we'd have scored 35 points," Atlantic head coach Squatty Bell said.

Atlantic hosts Tohopekaliga in Week 1.

Tocoi Creek 20, Paxon 0

Sophomore Devin Woods caught a 40-yard touchdown from Ryan Killmer, and sophomore Davian Garcia rushed for an 11-yard touchdown as the Toros avenged last year's preseason defeat to Paxon. Ronaldo Medina tacked on a field goal from just beyond 30 yards.

The second-year program kicks off 2022 at home against the new kids on the St. Johns county block, Beachside.

Oasis 31, Halifax 20

Terry Sloss rushed for two scores, and Karl Nelson stepped up in his quarterbacking debut as the Knights lost Thursday in Fort Myers.

Halifax's defense notched multiple sacks, but surrendered some big plays through the air — an issue it hopes to sort out before next week's matchup with Trinity Christian.

St. Joseph wins twice in jamboree

St. Joseph scored a pair of touchdowns in each of its jamboree halves, defeating Trenton 14-0 and Cedar Creek Christian 15-6.

The Flashes travel to Gainesville next week to face Oak Hall.

Comments / 0

