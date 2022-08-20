ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Police: Man with gunshot wound refuses to say where he was shot

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

A man who is suffering from a gunshot wound at a hospital in Hartford is refusing to tell police where the shooting happened, police said.

About 12:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to St. Francis Hospital for a report of a man in his 40s who had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Hartford Police Department.

His injuries did not appear to be life threatening, police said, but he refused to tell officers where he had been shot.

“The victim was extremely uncooperative and refused to provide a location of incident,” the department said in a statement.

The investigation was ongoing and no further information was available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 860-722-8477.

Comments / 5

John Shimkus
4d ago

see these people have him and his family scared the police are unable to protect the citezens, I always preach to give these shooters up, but now I'm not so sure these victims have to back to the same hood!

Reply(1)
4
 

