Hartford, CT

Woman shot in Hartford Saturday morning, police say

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

A woman showed up to a hospital in Hartford with a gunshot wound while police were responding to reports of a shooting in the city, police said.

The woman, who is in her 20s, arrived at a hospital in Hartford about 2 a.m. Saturday while officers were responding to the area of 673 Maple Ave. for a reported shooting, according to the Hartford Police Department.

The woman was listed in stable condition as of about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions were still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477.

