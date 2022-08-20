Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
wmay.com
Sangamon County 911 Upgrade Planned For October
Sangamon County plans to convert to a “Next Generation” 911 system by late October. A handful of Illinois counties have already made the switch to the system, which adapts traditional 911 to modern-day cell phone technology. Next Generation 911 uses GPS coordinates to pinpoint the location of emergency...
WAND TV
Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties first to go live with Next Generation 911
MORRIS, Ill. (WAND) – Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties announced the first counties in Illinois to go live with the Next Generation 911. Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly was joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, on Tuesday, to make the formal announcement.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
WAND TV
1 dead in camper fire, according to fire officials
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Decatur, according to the Decatur Fire Department. According to the Decatur Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1400 block of N. 27th Street at 5:31 a.m Sunday to a report of a camper fire. According to the...
WAND TV
Two people killed in Morgan County accident identified
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A married couple died in a single vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday night. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road in Alexander, Illinois. Troopers said the preliminary traffic investigation reveals the car was eastbound on Old...
‘Worst case scenario we could ever think of’: domestic violence situation leaves mother dead
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur police said a domestic violence situation landed a mother in the hospital and her teenage son in jail. A week later, that mother has died. Police said her son could now face a tougher charge. Dove Inc. domestic violence program coordinator Liz Mackey said their emergency shelter is half full, […]
capitolwolf.com
Police on hunt for shooter
Springfield police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Monday night. A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 900 block of South 15th around 9:15 p.m. According to our news partners at WANDTV the man took himself to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
WAND TV
The Taco Joint in Springfield closed until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Taco Joint in Springfield announces it will temporarily close. According to a post on The Taco Joint Facebook page, the business is closed until further notice due to updates needed done for the facility. It is unknown at this time when they will reopen. According to...
Shelby County officials announce arrest of man with meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said that a Shelbyville man was charged with possession of meth and driving on a revoked license. Joseph D. Kraus, 41, was charged with unlawful possession of meth, a Class 3 felony with a sentencing range of two to five years in prison. He was […]
Decatur Police: Woman dies after domestic violence situation with son
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation with her son. In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital […]
wmay.com
Springfield Still Hoping To Stage Household Hazardous Waste Collection This Fall
The City of Springfield is still hoping to be able to offer a household hazardous waste collection event this fall. As WMAY News first reported this week, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency postponed the planned collection event scheduled for October 22nd in Springfield, and similar events across the state, because a fire disabled the Ohio facility that had been used to dispose of the collected paint, oils, chemicals, and other waste products.
Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in Illinois manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Two young men who died last week after they entered a southern Illinois manhole where toxic gases were present have been identified by a coroner. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto died Friday at a construction site […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies body found in Decatur camper fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has identified a body found in camper fire as Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur. Officials said Ballinger was reported to be with friends Saturday evening and was last seen returning to his trailer slightly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. According to...
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
City of Decatur: Yard signs illegal in right-of-way
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is reminding property owners that it is illegal to place yard signs in the city-owned rights-of-way and that city staff will be removing signs found to be in violation of the rule. In a press release, the city said rights-of-way are defined as the grassy space between […]
newschannel20.com
Woman dies week after domestic violence attack, suspect may see amended charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 43-year-old woman has died after being hit in the head. Monique N. McKissic passed away Monday due to her injuries. Decatur Police found her on August 14 after responding to a domestic violence situation in the 100 block of South Calhoun Street. Police say...
wmay.com
Two More COVID Deaths Reported In Sangamon County
After going nearly three weeks with no COVID-related fatalities, Sangamon County has now seen three COVID deaths in the past week. Two were reported Friday… a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s, both of whom were fully vaccinated and boosted. 404 Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID since the start of the pandemic.
Man dead in trailer fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49-year-old Decatur man has died after the trailer he lived in caught fire early Sunday morning. The fire happened in the area of East Locust and North 27th Streets in Decatur. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the victim, Cory J. Ballinger, was found in the trailer’s remains and was […]
WTAX
Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash
Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
