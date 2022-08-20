The City of Springfield is still hoping to be able to offer a household hazardous waste collection event this fall. As WMAY News first reported this week, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency postponed the planned collection event scheduled for October 22nd in Springfield, and similar events across the state, because a fire disabled the Ohio facility that had been used to dispose of the collected paint, oils, chemicals, and other waste products.

