ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Couple accused of breaking into, stealing from TN church on first date; Claim they wanted to play a piano

By Andy Cordan
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zj975_0hOgxL2000

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee couple’s first date turns into a church burglary in Hendersonville and then a trip to jail.

According to Hendersonville Police, the couple confessed to the crime, claiming they broke into the church because they wanted to play the piano and they knew churches have pianos.

It all goes down at 12:50 Thursday morning—Surveillance at the Indian Lake Peninsula Church captured a 2004 orange Mustang pulling into the parking lot.

According to Hendersonville Police, the two people, now identified as 19-year-old Danielle Salvato and 20-year-old Sebastian Spencer were on a first date. “The young male and female ended up meeting on a social app and they were going on a date that night,” said Det. Stephan Fye.

Investigation underway after man found dead in Oak Ridge home

In the video, you can see the surprised smile on Spencer’s face as the couple finds an unlocked door and enters. According to police, they enter the sanctuary where the couple claimed they played a piano for about 30 minutes.

“Both subjects admitted to detectives that they were looking for a piano to play because they both play the piano, they knew churches had pianos so they were looking for an unlocked church to play the piano,” said Fye

As the couple exited the sanctuary, police say they had stolen four bibles and two drum sticks. In the surveillance footage, you can see Salvato pick up a church collection plate. Police say she took it as a souvenir.

Friday Frenzy: Week 1 High School Football Highlights

On the way out of the church, you can hear the couple talking:

Salvato: “I found a piano. I’m so shocked we found one at the first church.”
Spencer: “I know right?”
Salvato: “And there were so many more churches I was ready to go to.”
Spencer: “Oh my god.”

The next morning, the pastor noticed there was a break-in and called the police.

Detectives and patrol officers worked in tandem, quickly accessing the church’s crystal clear surveillance and pulling footage from an LPR camera that identified Salvato’s orange Mustang.

From there, police quickly found both suspects, who police say confessed, and surrendered the stolen church items.

“They just admitted it was dumb, probably should not have done it. They knew it was a mistake inherently,” said Fye, “they did not apologize.”

Indian Lake Peninsula Church Administrative Pastor Drew Altom said he would counsel the young people this way. “I would tell them don’t let this one incident define you. Learn something. And together, let’s continue to grow. We all make mistakes, but we are all held accountable for those mistakes as well.”

READ: More top stories on WATE.com

Altom said he is very grateful to the HPD for the quick response and resolution to the case.

The couple has been charged with misdemeanor theft and felony burglary.

Church officials told News 2 that the unlocked door was repaired immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 8

Riggins
4d ago

They knew it was wrong and chose to do it anyway. Stole items and never apologized!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Man charged after ‘eruption of gunfire’ outside Antioch club

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in custody after an “eruption of gunfire” outside a nightclub in Antioch on Saturday left two people shot. Veder Gazi, 21, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide. Police responded Aug. 20 to Club Miami, 2037 Antioch Pike, for a...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hendersonville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Oak Ridge, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Jack's Burger Joint Burglary

UPDATE: A tip from a resident helped detectives identify the person of interest in the theft of property case at Jack Browns. The items that were reported as being stolen, have been returned to the business, according to Murfreesboro Police on Wednesday. Previous details below. (MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro police are investigating...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pianos#Souvenir#Tn#Wkrn#Hendersonville Police
radio7media.com

Suspect Arrested in Maury County After Abducting Female in Giles County

THE MALE SUBJECT ACCUSED OF ATTTEMPTING TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN PULASKI SUNDAY NIGHT WAS ARRESTED IN MAURY COUNTY ON MONDAY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN IN TO CUSTODAY AFTER HE WAS APPRHENDED BY A SECOND VICTIM’S FATHER. THE SECOND VICTIM WAS ABDUCTED FROM AN APARTMENT COMPLEX AFTER THE ATTEMPT IN THE PHARMACY PARKING LOT FAILED. THE ASSAILANT DROVE THE VICTIME TO MAURY COUNTY WHERE SHE ADVISED HE RAPED HER AND KEPT HER CAPTIVE FOR HOURS. THE FEMALE THEN PURSUED THE MALE TO STOP AT A RESTAURANT IN COLUMBIA, WHERE UNBEKNOWNST TO THE SUSPECT, HER FAMILY WORKED. SHE JUMPED FROM THE VEHICLE AND SCREAMED FOR THE HELP. THE FATHER OF THE VICTIM WAS ABLE TO DISARM THE SUSPECT AND HOLD UNTIL LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began a burglary investigation at Indian Lake Peninsula...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
carthagecourier.com

Suspect caught in Dixon Springs

A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
DIXON SPRINGS, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Shooting in Nashville leaves 2 critically injured, according to Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a report by our affiliate WKRN, two people were left with critical gunshot wounds after a shooting on Antioch Pike early Saturday. The shooting happened roughly around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Antioch Pike, according to Metro police. No additional information has been...
WATE

WATE

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy