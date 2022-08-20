ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple accused of breaking into, stealing from TN church on first date; Claim they wanted to play a piano

By Andy Cordan
 4 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A couple’s first date turns into a church burglary in Hendersonville and then a trip to jail.

According to Hendersonville Police, the couple confessed to the crime, claiming they broke into the church because they wanted to play the piano and they knew churches have pianos.

It all goes down at 12:50 Thursday morning—Surveillance at the Indian Lake Peninsula Church captured a 2004 orange Mustang pulling into the parking lot.

According to Hendersonville Police, the two people, now identified as 19-year-old Danielle Salvato and 20-year-old Sebastian Spencer were on a first date. “The young male and female ended up meeting on a social app and they were going on a date that night,” said Det. Stephan Fye.

In the video, you can see the surprised smile on Spencer’s face as the couple finds an unlocked door and enters. According to police, they enter the sanctuary where the couple claimed they played a piano for about 30 minutes.

“Both subjects admitted to detectives that they were looking for a piano to play because they both play the piano, they knew churches had pianos so they were looking for an unlocked church to play the piano,” Fye said.

As the couple exited the sanctuary, police say they had stolen four bibles and two drum sticks. In the surveillance footage, you can see Salvato pick up a church collection plate. Police say she took it as a souvenir.

On the way out of the church, you can hear the couple talking:

Salvato: “I found a piano. I’m so shocked we found one at the first church.”
Spencer: “I know right?”
Salvato: “And there were so many more churches I was ready to go to.”
Spencer: “Oh my god.”

The next morning, the pastor noticed there was a break-in and called the police.

Detectives and patrol officers worked in tandem, quickly accessing the church’s crystal clear surveillance and pulling footage from an LPR camera that identified Salvato’s orange Mustang.

From there, police quickly found both suspects, who police say confessed, and surrendered the stolen church items.

“They just admitted it was dumb, probably should not have done it. They knew it was a mistake inherently,” said Fye, “they did not apologize.”

Indian Lake Peninsula Church Administrative Pastor Drew Altom said he would counsel the young people this way. “I would tell them don’t let this one incident define you. Learn something. And together, let’s continue to grow. We all make mistakes, but we are all held accountable for those mistakes as well.”

Altom said he is very grateful to the HPD for the quick response and resolution to the case.

The couple has been charged with misdemeanor theft and felony burglary.

Church officials told News 2 that the unlocked door was repaired immediately.

