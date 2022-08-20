Federal prosecutors say the work of a regional task force has resulted in dozens of prosecutions for gun trafficking. U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois Greg Harris chairs that task force, which works with federal, state, and local law enforcement in Central Illinois and with prosecutors in other jurisdictions and states. The task force has been focused on gun crime in Chicago, since many of the weapons used there originate outside of Chicago and are then trafficked into the city.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO