khqa.com
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
‘Worst case scenario we could ever think of’: domestic violence situation leaves mother dead
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur police said a domestic violence situation landed a mother in the hospital and her teenage son in jail. A week later, that mother has died. Police said her son could now face a tougher charge. Dove Inc. domestic violence program coordinator Liz Mackey said their emergency shelter is half full, […]
WAND TV
Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties first to go live with Next Generation 911
MORRIS, Ill. (WAND) – Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties announced the first counties in Illinois to go live with the Next Generation 911. Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly was joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, on Tuesday, to make the formal announcement.
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
newschannel20.com
Woman dies week after domestic violence attack, suspect may see amended charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 43-year-old woman has died after being hit in the head. Monique N. McKissic passed away Monday due to her injuries. Decatur Police found her on August 14 after responding to a domestic violence situation in the 100 block of South Calhoun Street. Police say...
wmay.com
Sangamon County 911 Upgrade Planned For October
Sangamon County plans to convert to a “Next Generation” 911 system by late October. A handful of Illinois counties have already made the switch to the system, which adapts traditional 911 to modern-day cell phone technology. Next Generation 911 uses GPS coordinates to pinpoint the location of emergency...
Shelby County officials announce arrest of man with meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said that a Shelbyville man was charged with possession of meth and driving on a revoked license. Joseph D. Kraus, 41, was charged with unlawful possession of meth, a Class 3 felony with a sentencing range of two to five years in prison. He was […]
Decatur Police: Woman dies after domestic violence situation with son
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation with her son. In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital […]
am920theanswer.com
2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury convicted him Tuesday of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. The jury of six men...
Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
WAND TV
The Taco Joint in Springfield closed until further notice
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Taco Joint in Springfield announces it will temporarily close. According to a post on The Taco Joint Facebook page, the business is closed until further notice due to updates needed done for the facility. It is unknown at this time when they will reopen. According to...
WAND TV
Two people killed in Morgan County accident identified
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A married couple died in a single vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday night. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road in Alexander, Illinois. Troopers said the preliminary traffic investigation reveals the car was eastbound on Old...
foxillinois.com
1 injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday night. We're told it happened near Clay and South 15th streets around 9 p.m. Springfield Police say a gunshot victim did arrive at HSHS St. John's Hospital Monday night. This is a developing story. We'll bring...
Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in Illinois manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Two young men who died last week after they entered a southern Illinois manhole where toxic gases were present have been identified by a coroner. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto died Friday at a construction site […]
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
WTAX
Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash
Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
wmay.com
Regional Task Force Works To Address Gun Trafficking
Federal prosecutors say the work of a regional task force has resulted in dozens of prosecutions for gun trafficking. U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois Greg Harris chairs that task force, which works with federal, state, and local law enforcement in Central Illinois and with prosecutors in other jurisdictions and states. The task force has been focused on gun crime in Chicago, since many of the weapons used there originate outside of Chicago and are then trafficked into the city.
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole Incident
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Coroner’s Office released the names the two men that died after becoming unconscious after doing work in a manhole at a construction site in the 100 block of East Union on Friday in Edwardsville.
capitolwolf.com
Police on hunt for shooter
Springfield police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot in Monday night. A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 900 block of South 15th around 9:15 p.m. According to our news partners at WANDTV the man took himself to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
WAND TV
Arson investigation underway after multiple fires set around loading dock of vacant building
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating a suspected arson after the fire department was called out for multiple set fires in and around the loading dock of a vacant building early Wednesday. The Decatur Fire Department was called out just after midnight for a report of a large...
