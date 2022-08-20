Read full article on original website
Rams and Chargers QB depth, Khalil Mack and those pesky Raiders: NFL reader QA
With two preseason Rams and Chargers games complete, L.A. Times NFL writers Gary Klein and Jeff Miller answer readers' big questions.
Collin Johnson Suffers Torn ACL in Practice
Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson has reportedly suffered a season-ending injury. During practice on Wednesday, he was carted off with what is feared to be an ACL injury, the worst of which would be a full ACL tear. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via Twitter on Wednesday. Johnson...
2022 Fantasy Football Rankings: Standard Scoring
The 2022 NFL Draft is over, giving fans a clearer picture of rosters for the 2022 season. With that, the 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings can be released. Here are the 2022 fantasy football standard scoring rankings. (Note: These are best used for standard-scoring leagues and will be updated until the season starts)
Best Madden 23 Team Ratings (Launch)
With a new Madden season comes new team ratings. With game modes such as Ultimate Team, players want to know who the best teams are in the game and where they should draft players from. Here are the best Madden 23 team ratings. NFL Teams. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 92...
2022 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
The 2022 NFL Draft is over, giving a clearer picture of rosters for the 2022 season. With that fantasy football rankings can be released. Here are the 2022 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. (Note: These are best used for standard-scoring leagues and will be updated until the season starts) 1....
5 Things To Watch in College Football Week 0
After a long offseason, college football returns this week. There are always things to watch every week of the season. Here are 5 things to watch in college football week 0. It is no secret that Scott Frost needs to have success at Nebraska. They played plenty of teams close last season, but didn’t finish games and had a 3-9 record. Frost is entering his fifth season at Nebraska and has a 15-29 record. They have not made a bowl game during his tenure. None of that is good enough for a program with as much history as Nebraska.
2022 SEC Football Preview: LSU Tigers
The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: LSU Tigers. It was not a good year for the 2019 National Champions. And it was that way from the jump. The Tigers led just 14 seconds on the road at UCLA before the Bruins slammed the door in the fourth quarter. A 1-5 stretch in the middle of the season made Ed Orgeron’s job unsalvageable.
2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: August Edition
Fantasy football season is getting closer and closer. Every year millions of people play fantasy and with that comes the prep work to make sure that every draft is one that can produce a champion. This article will go through and show what happened in an ESPN 2022 fantasy football mock draft and analyze the results. This is for a 10-team, standard-scoring league. Here is the 2022 fantasy football mock draft: July edition.
Saints Row Review
The Saints Row Reboot is precisely what it is, a reboot. If fans expect a carbon copy of the original Saints Row, Saints Row 2, and The Third they will be disappointed as that will not be the experience they receive. Not even Saints Row 4, but I think that gamers won’t be too upset about that one.
Unique Ways to Decide Fantasy Football Draft Order
Fantasy football drafts are raging on while preseason football winds down. The biggest question most years for fantasy players is how to decide draft order. Here are unique ways to decide fantasy football draft order. Athletic Decathlon- Doing a regular decathlon may be harder to do, so just pick 10...
