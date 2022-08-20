Read full article on original website
Related
Subway Series draws record viewers for Mets on SNY
NEW YORK (AP) — A 4-2 loss to the Yankees in the Subway Series finale was the Mets’ most-viewed game in the 17-year history of the SNY network. The game between first-place teams at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night was seen by 817,516 viewers, SNY said Wednesday. That topped the previous high of 806,047 for the final game at Shea Stadium on Sept. 28, 2008.
Timmy Trumpet coming to Mets game, could play song for Díaz
NEW YORK (AP) — Edwin Díaz blazing on the hill, Timmy Trumpet blaring the horn live at Citi Field — how’s that sound, Mets fans?. The NL East-leading Mets announced Wednesday that Australian musician Timmy Trumpet, who teamed with Dutch pair Blasterjaxx to create the wildly popular “Narco” that Díaz uses for his entrance song, will be at the ballpark for a game next week.
Savannah Bananas leaving college league for full-time antics
The Savannah Bananas, who became a national sensation with their irreverent style of baseball, are leaving the Coastal Plains League to focus full attention on their professional barnstorming team. Owner Jesse Cole made the announcement in a YouTube video, saying “we’ll be able to bring the Savannah Bananas to more people in Savannah and around the world.” The Bananas joined the summer league for college players in 2016, playing in historic Grayson Stadium after the departure of the city’s longtime minor league team. The amateur team was an immediate sensation, on and off the field. With antics that drew attention from national media and a team that won three CPL titles, including the last two, the Bananas have sold out every home game since their founding.
