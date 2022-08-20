ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
NBA
Heat Nation

Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices

One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
MIAMI, FL
Cavaliers Nation

Who won? Grading the Kyrie Irving trade from the Cavs to the Celtics 5 years later

One of the most important trades in Cleveland Cavaliers franchise history took place on Aug. 30, 2017 when the team shipped star guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. Irving, who had helped Cleveland win an NBA title in the 2015-16 season, wanted out from Cleveland after spending multiple seasons in LeBron James’ shadow. The Cavs had lost in the NBA Finals in the 2016-17 season, and yet they were essentially forced into moving their second best player prior to the start of the 2017-18 campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear

Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors

Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Collin Sexton
NBA Analysis Network

Mavericks Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario

Sometimes, one NBA trade portends another. If a team deals their star player, there’s a good chance they’ll be looking to trade more veterans. After all, rebuilding teams don’t need win-now players. They need future-focused assets. If a team trades their best player, they’re likely to look to trade their second, third, and fourth best guys for young players and/or future first-round picks.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Jazz's Danny Ainge wants Knicks to remove draft-pick protections, per report

The New York Knicks' interest in Donovan Mitchell is well chronicled. Utah is open to trading Mitchell, but Danny Ainge, who basically comes to these negotiations in a ski mask, is asking for the world. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that New York offered the Jazz Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and a total of five future first-round draft picks for Mitchell (two unprotected and three protected), but Ainge wants more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cavs Have Plenty Of Wings, But Want Another

But the Cavs don’t seem to think so. Instead, they are seeking even more help at those spots, as the start of training camp is a just a little more than a month away. Now, to get things started, let’s take a look at who is already in Cleveland:
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge Likes Multiple Donovan Mitchell Offers

Along with the Knicks, the Hornets, Wizards and Cavaliers are all said to also have an interest in Mitchell. The Cavs have actually had talks with the Jazz on a Mitchell deal in recent days, as we relayed here. As for the Knicks, per several outlets, the Jazz have warmed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Promise Great Things From Their Young Leader

Mobley was an animal during his first year in the league. He put up 15 points per game and made history as only the fourth rookie to average at least 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks. He also had 57 games where he scored in double figures...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Identifies Guards For Mavericks To Target

The Dallas Mavericks came into the offseason looking to upgrade their frontcourt. They accomplished that right away by acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. Dallas would double down on the center upgrade when they signed JaVale McGee in free agency using a chunk of their mid-level exception.
DALLAS, TX
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics endured two grueling seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat in order to win the Eastern Conference Championship in the NBA Playoffs. However, they lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
brownsnation.com

3 Players Who Shined In Browns’ Second Preseason Game

The preseason is all about finding out what you have on the roster. Each snap is valuable for guys looking to move up the depth chart or even secure a roster spot. Sunday became a showcase for some on the back end of the roster for both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.
CLEVELAND, OH
