One of the most important trades in Cleveland Cavaliers franchise history took place on Aug. 30, 2017 when the team shipped star guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. Irving, who had helped Cleveland win an NBA title in the 2015-16 season, wanted out from Cleveland after spending multiple seasons in LeBron James’ shadow. The Cavs had lost in the NBA Finals in the 2016-17 season, and yet they were essentially forced into moving their second best player prior to the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO