Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AJ Quiero's EP Sees New Innovations And Heights For His MusicVince MartellacciiCleveland, OH
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, OhioIsla ChiuGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Once Torched Isiah Thomas With 5 Words of Trash Talk and the Perfect Pass
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wasn't just an incredible NBA talent. As Isiah Thomas explained, he could also produce some top-notch trash talk. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Once Torched Isiah Thomas With 5 Words of Trash Talk and the Perfect Pass appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Who won? Grading the Kyrie Irving trade from the Cavs to the Celtics 5 years later
One of the most important trades in Cleveland Cavaliers franchise history took place on Aug. 30, 2017 when the team shipped star guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. Irving, who had helped Cleveland win an NBA title in the 2015-16 season, wanted out from Cleveland after spending multiple seasons in LeBron James’ shadow. The Cavs had lost in the NBA Finals in the 2016-17 season, and yet they were essentially forced into moving their second best player prior to the start of the 2017-18 campaign.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith Agree on World’s Best Player
When it comes to which player holds the title as best in the world, the two NBA on TNT hosts share the same opinion.
Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear
Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Appears Cheerful at Cleveland Browns Game
A quarterback’s significant other attending a preseason football game might not often warrant headlines. However, when the quarterback remains in a legal battle regarding sexual misconduct and faces banishment from the NFL through Week 12, circumstances change. That’s the situation Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais currently face.
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Tweeted Something On Sunday Night
On Sunday night, Brooklyn Nets 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet. Durant just finished up playing his 14th season in the NBA, and he has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Utah Jazz have a steep asking price for Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks
Even though Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell seems keen to join the New York Knicks, Utah’s high asking price may prevent that from happening. Donovan Mitchell has dominated potential trade talks all summer, and with the jets finally cooling on Kevin Durant trade talks, Mitchell is the summer blockbuster New York wants to see.
Mavericks Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Sometimes, one NBA trade portends another. If a team deals their star player, there’s a good chance they’ll be looking to trade more veterans. After all, rebuilding teams don’t need win-now players. They need future-focused assets. If a team trades their best player, they’re likely to look to trade their second, third, and fourth best guys for young players and/or future first-round picks.
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Jazz's Danny Ainge wants Knicks to remove draft-pick protections, per report
The New York Knicks' interest in Donovan Mitchell is well chronicled. Utah is open to trading Mitchell, but Danny Ainge, who basically comes to these negotiations in a ski mask, is asking for the world. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that New York offered the Jazz Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and a total of five future first-round draft picks for Mitchell (two unprotected and three protected), but Ainge wants more.
Yardbarker
Cavs Have Plenty Of Wings, But Want Another
But the Cavs don’t seem to think so. Instead, they are seeking even more help at those spots, as the start of training camp is a just a little more than a month away. Now, to get things started, let’s take a look at who is already in Cleveland:
Yardbarker
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge Likes Multiple Donovan Mitchell Offers
Along with the Knicks, the Hornets, Wizards and Cavaliers are all said to also have an interest in Mitchell. The Cavs have actually had talks with the Jazz on a Mitchell deal in recent days, as we relayed here. As for the Knicks, per several outlets, the Jazz have warmed...
The Atlanta Hawks Are Reportedly Not Interested In Trading For Donovan Mitchell
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Atlanta Hawks are not interested in trading for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Promise Great Things From Their Young Leader
Mobley was an animal during his first year in the league. He put up 15 points per game and made history as only the fourth rookie to average at least 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks. He also had 57 games where he scored in double figures...
NBA Executive Identifies Guards For Mavericks To Target
The Dallas Mavericks came into the offseason looking to upgrade their frontcourt. They accomplished that right away by acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. Dallas would double down on the center upgrade when they signed JaVale McGee in free agency using a chunk of their mid-level exception.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics endured two grueling seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat in order to win the Eastern Conference Championship in the NBA Playoffs. However, they lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.
brownsnation.com
3 Players Who Shined In Browns’ Second Preseason Game
The preseason is all about finding out what you have on the roster. Each snap is valuable for guys looking to move up the depth chart or even secure a roster spot. Sunday became a showcase for some on the back end of the roster for both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.
Cavaliers Nation
Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Cavs fans everywhere.https://cavaliersnation.com/
Comments / 1