Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
Jewish Gateways To Explore Music of Jewish Icon Leonard CohenVince MartellacciiOakland, CA
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
Oakland rent for a two-bedroom apartment climbs to $2,860 a month, up 10 percent in just one yearBeth TorresOakland, CA
Related
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood City Council Approves 22.5% Pay Increase
On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council unanimously approved a 22.5% pay increase for itself. The current salary of a councilmember is $939.26 per month according to the Staff Report with its last pay increase coming in 2014 when it opted for a 65% increase. On Tuesday, council opted for a...
eastcountytoday.net
10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower in Pittsburg
The 10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and expectant fathers, grandparents and siblings will take place on Saturday, August 27. Parents and family members are invited to a “Drive-thru Community Baby Shower” Saturday, August 27, 2022. Zoom celebration from 10:00 a.m. to...
eastcountytoday.net
LMC Administrator Selected for Prestigious Aspen Institute Program
PITTSBURG, CA — The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program (Aspen) announced today that Dr. Tanisha M.J. Maxwell, Vice President of Student Services at Los Medanos College (LMC), is one of 31 leaders selected from across the country for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship. This program,...
irei.com
Contra Costa County (Calif.) anticipates moderation of real estate market
Contra Costa County (Calif.) Employees' Retirement Association (CCCERA) expects a variety of conditions to result in a moderation of the real estate market, as home sales have fallen to pre-pandemic levels and bidding wars have become less frequent. Historically, larger jumps in interest rates have resulted in a softening of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
indybay.org
Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies
Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies. Oakland - In recent days it was reported that the pharmacies at Lucky grocers in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the state are set to be closed around August 24, 2022. This will have an extreme negative impact upon tens of thousands of people who are dependent on getting their covid vaccinations, and medications such as insulin and other life saving drugs in a timely manor at their nearby Lucky grocers.
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa nonprofit Opportunity Junction opens recruitment for job training programs
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 20, 2022) — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers...
Fraudsters steal $15,000 from Bay Area man's EDD card, Bank of America says 'no error occurred'
But the worst part he says? He saw three large money transfers...had gone into three separate bank accounts.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Set to Discuss Bonus Package to Hire More Cops
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council will discuss an employee referral and recruitment signing bonus program for the Antioch Police Department. The goal of the bonus package is to attract both lateral officers and rookie cops. The discussion comes after Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford requested a continuance of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied
A group of West San Jose residents’ last ditch effort to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard has failed. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied appeared first on San José Spotlight.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley trendsetter winemaker takes on Signorello Estate rebuild after fire
Signorello Estate became an icon of the deadly destructive power of California’s wildfires in recent years. But the winemaker behind its rebirth wants it to become an icon for the wine business’ preparation for fire, drought and climate change. Priyanka Dhar French herself is a trendsetter: a young...
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
viatravelers.com
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brentwood, California
Established in the 19th Century, Brentwood, California, is a growing community situated in what’s called the East Bay region of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. This town emerged as an agricultural powerhouse in Northern California and continues to produce farm goods like cherries and peaches (making Brentwood farmer’s markets quite the place to go).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
rwcpulse.com
As the Redwood City School District struggles to retain teachers, Roosevelt drops the school’s sixth grade
Would-be sixth graders at Roosevelt School returned to the classroom Wednesday, taking on not just the start of their middle school careers but an even bigger change: a new campus. Earlier this year, increasingly dire staffing shortages forced administrators within the Redwood City School District to make the decision to...
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
eastcountytoday.net
Mayor of Antioch Says They Will Appoint Permanent City Manager and Police Chief
On Monday, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced during a press conference he will be calling for a special meeting on Friday to appoint a permanent city manager and police chief. Thorpe called interim city manager Cornelius Johnson “the perfect fit” for the City of Antioch. Once Johnson is officially city...
A visit to the hidden park atop the Kaiser Center parking garage in Oakland
Liam O'Donoghue on his visit to a magical rooftop garden located on the roof of an East Bay parking garage.
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
SF teacher shortage leaves educators, students in lurch
Students across the Bay Area returned to classrooms this week, but a shortage of teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District left some educators with less than 24 hours to prepare a classroom curriculum, according to a press release from United Educators of San Francisco (UESF).
Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood
EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
Comments / 3