Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies. Oakland - In recent days it was reported that the pharmacies at Lucky grocers in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the state are set to be closed around August 24, 2022. This will have an extreme negative impact upon tens of thousands of people who are dependent on getting their covid vaccinations, and medications such as insulin and other life saving drugs in a timely manor at their nearby Lucky grocers.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO