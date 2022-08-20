ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood City Council Approves 22.5% Pay Increase

On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council unanimously approved a 22.5% pay increase for itself. The current salary of a councilmember is $939.26 per month according to the Staff Report with its last pay increase coming in 2014 when it opted for a 65% increase. On Tuesday, council opted for a...
BRENTWOOD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower in Pittsburg

The 10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and expectant fathers, grandparents and siblings will take place on Saturday, August 27. Parents and family members are invited to a “Drive-thru Community Baby Shower” Saturday, August 27, 2022. Zoom celebration from 10:00 a.m. to...
PITTSBURG, CA
eastcountytoday.net

LMC Administrator Selected for Prestigious Aspen Institute Program

PITTSBURG, CA — The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program (Aspen) announced today that Dr. Tanisha M.J. Maxwell, Vice President of Student Services at Los Medanos College (LMC), is one of 31 leaders selected from across the country for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship. This program,...
PITTSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Local
California Business
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
City
Antioch, CA
Antioch, CA
Business
Antioch, CA
Government
Contra Costa County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
indybay.org

Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies

Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies. Oakland - In recent days it was reported that the pharmacies at Lucky grocers in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the state are set to be closed around August 24, 2022. This will have an extreme negative impact upon tens of thousands of people who are dependent on getting their covid vaccinations, and medications such as insulin and other life saving drugs in a timely manor at their nearby Lucky grocers.
OAKLAND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Contra Costa nonprofit Opportunity Junction opens recruitment for job training programs

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 20, 2022) — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch City Council Set to Discuss Bonus Package to Hire More Cops

On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council will discuss an employee referral and recruitment signing bonus program for the Antioch Police Department. The goal of the bonus package is to attract both lateral officers and rookie cops. The discussion comes after Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford requested a continuance of the...
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Education#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Sbic#The Chamber Of Commerce#Travis Credit Union#The Lgbtq Community#U S Veterans
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied

A group of West San Jose residents’ last ditch effort to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard has failed. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley trendsetter winemaker takes on Signorello Estate rebuild after fire

Signorello Estate became an icon of the deadly destructive power of California’s wildfires in recent years. But the winemaker behind its rebirth wants it to become an icon for the wine business’ preparation for fire, drought and climate change. Priyanka Dhar French herself is a trendsetter: a young...
NAPA, CA
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
PIEDMONT, CA
viatravelers.com

10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brentwood, California

Established in the 19th Century, Brentwood, California, is a growing community situated in what’s called the East Bay region of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. This town emerged as an agricultural powerhouse in Northern California and continues to produce farm goods like cherries and peaches (making Brentwood farmer’s markets quite the place to go).
BRENTWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
KRON4 News

‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
CBS San Francisco

Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood

EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
EL SOBRANTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy