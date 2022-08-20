Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Disney Quietly Corrects Error After Misidentifying Haunted Mansion Characters on New Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently reported on a Haunted Mansion ornament that was either mistakenly labeled or contradicted the current established canon for the attraction by misidentifying a key character. Now, Disney has relabeled the ornament to reflect that the figure is indeed supposed to be the Ghost Host rather than Master Gracey.
REVIEW: Cookie Butter Churro Sundae Returns to Golden Horseshoe at Disneyland Park
The Cookie Butter Churro Sundae is back at The Golden Horseshoe in Disneyland Park. This treat was originally available during Halloween Time 2018. Cookie dough ice cream with cookie butter sauce, garnished with cinnamon sugar-dusted churros and whipped topping. This sundae is more simple than it sounds and is brilliant...
Halloween MagicBand+ Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween merchandise continues to creep into Walt Disney World, and the latest offering is a new MagicBand+ design!. Halloween MagicBand+ – $44.99. The MagicBand+ features the same artwork as the Mickey & Friends merchandise that was...
REVIEW: Snow White 85th Anniversary Petit Cake Available at Disney Springs for World Princess Week
Celebrate both World Princess Week and the 85th anniversary of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” with this Snow White petit cake from Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs. Snow White 85th Anniversary Petit Cake – $22. Vanilla chiffon cake layered with apple mousse, cinnamon mousse, and...
New World Princess Week Baked Goods and More Treats Available at GCH Craftsman Grill in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel
Some Disney Princess-inspired baked goods and a fall donut have arrived at GCH Craftsman Grill in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. The new Aurora cupcake and Cinderella’s Carriage donut are for World Princess Week. Princess Cupcake – $7.50. Vanilla with buttercream, pearls, and a crown. The...
REVIEW: Anna & Elsa Cupcake Returns to EPCOT For World Princess Week
World Princess Week is here, and in addition to the Tiana Banana Pudding, there are three limited time treats returning to EPCOT, including the Anna & Elsa cookie, the Jasmine cookie, and the Anna & Elsa cupcake. The cupcake can be found at Sunshine Seasons inside The Land pavilion through...
REVIEW: New Tiana-Inspired Wishing On Stars Cake Arrives at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort for World Princess Week
Among the new treats available at Walt Disney World for World Princess Week is the Princess Tiana-inspired Wishing On Stars cake. You can grab this dessert from Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter. Wishing on Stars – $6.29. Banana cream...
New R2-W50 50th Anniversary Interactive ‘Star Wars’ Droid at Walt Disney World
R2-W50 – $114.99. This droid has the same Bluetooth capabilities as other interactive droids available from Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. R2-W50 is also compatible with Droid Depot personality chips and other accessories. It is shaped like a standard R2 unit, like R2-D2, but is a...
Disneyland Paris Expands Accessibility Efforts With Audio Description Feature
The latest in accessibility efforts at Disneyland Paris is the addition of audio description via the AudioSpot app at many locations. In the announcement of the new service, Disneyland Paris noted that “following the successful implementation of French Sign Language and chansigne in select resort entertainment, Disneyland Paris continues to research opportunities for the visually impaired and blind to enjoy even more autonomy.”
REVIEW: Celebrate World Princess Week With the Aurora Fruit Tart at Le Petit Café in Disney’s Riviera Resort
Le Petit Café at Disney’s Riviera Resort has a new dessert worth getting up for to celebrate World Princess Week with the Aurora Fruit Tart. Diplomat Cream, Raspberry Mousse, and Fresh Berries topped with a White Chocolate Crown. This desert is extremely fresh and delicious. The tart is...
REVIEW: Moana Mini Cake for World Princess Week at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Capt. Cook’s at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is getting in on the fun for World Princess Week with a special mini cake inspired by Moana!. Vanilla Cake filled with Mango Mousse and covered in a wave of Glaçage, Buttercream, Fondant and White Chocolate Décor. The cake...
Lil’ Boo Sipper Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort for Halloween Horror Nights 31
Lil’ Boo’s lil’ face is on many Halloween Horror Nights items this year at Universal Orlando Resort, but the new Lil’ Boo Sipper will surely be one of the most coveted! We found the sipper at All Hallows Eve Boutique in Islands of Adventure. Lil’ Boo...
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney Springs 8/21/22 (New Vault Cinderella Castle Collection Crocs, Themed Snacks for World Princess Week, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Royal greetings from EPCOT. Today is the first day of World Princess Week and we are celebrating by trying some new princess-themed snacks. We will also be on the lookout for other ways to celebrate World Princess Week. As always, we will be on the hunt for new merchandise in the parks. Let’s get started!
Changes to Park Pass Reservation Process at Walt Disney World Coming Soon
As of tomorrow, changes coming to the Park Pass reservation process at Walt Disney World will allow guests to book more passes in one transaction. Beginning August 23rd, guests can book Park Pass reservations across all ticket types, including single-day tickets and Annual Passes, at the same time. Additionally, the limit of tickets that can have passes reserved will expand to 30, more than double the current number of 12. This should better accommodate larger groups. Finally, guests can now change their date and park on their reservation without having to cancel it outright.
Imagination! Pavilion Closed at EPCOT As Broken Pipe Sprays Water From Roof
Guests visiting the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT on Tuesday morning were met with an unusual sight involving water… and it wasn’t the Jumping Fountains. A pipe on the roof of the pavilion broke, sending water streaming into the sky. It could be seen between the entrances of ImageWorks...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/20/22 (Haunted Mansion Weighted Blanket, Jack & Sally Pullover, New Mugs & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We’re planning on doing some shopping and checking to see what new things we can find. Let’s get started. In the Emporium a Jack & Sally pullover from The Nightmare...
Former FastPass Station Turned Into Matterhorn Rest Area at Disneyland
The former FastPass area next to Matterhorn Bobsleds in Disneyland has been refurbished to become the “Matterhorn Rest Area.”. Construction walls were up for a while, but have been taken down. Cast Members were at an information podium under an umbrella in the rest area. Guests were lounging in...
‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Reportedly Removed from Monorail Station Loop at Tokyo Disney Resort
“Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” has reportedly been removed from the Resort Gateway Station loop on the Disney Resort Line monorail at Tokyo Disney Resort. The song had been part of the music loop since opening day in 2001. It is also included in the Tokyo Disneyland entrance loop, the Disney Resort Line monorail interior loop, and as the Soga-bound Platform 1 departure melody of JR Maihama Station, adjacent to the resort.
REVIEW: Enchanted Rose Mousse Returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for World Princess Week
Disney’s Hollywood Studios is joining the World Princess Week celebrations with the return of the Enchanted Rose to Catalina Eddie’s. Dark Chocolate Mousse with a taste of Blackcurrant and Morello Cherry-Chocolate shortbread cookie, Whipped Cookies ‘n Cream Fluff, and gilded Chocolate-covered Cocoa Nibs. This heavy treat has...
First Full Trailer for Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ Released
The One and Only…”Pinocchio” is coming to life with the new live-action film on Disney+ on September 8. The first trailer of the upcoming film was released today. Check out the trailer from Disney’s Twitter below:. The remake of the classic 1883 children’s book stars Benjamin...
