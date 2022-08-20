Read full article on original website
Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
College Football World Reacts To Big LSU Suspension News
The LSU Tigers will reportedly be without a key player for the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season. According to a report from Brody Miller, LSU will be missing running back John Emery for the first two games of the year.. Emery has reportedly been suspended. Emery is...
Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
What It's Like Being the Last Remaining Member of Alabama's Legendary 2017 Signing Class
The Crimson Tide's veteran offensive lineman takes the grandpa jokes in stride as he looks to bring home a third national championship.
Dumb As a Doorknob? Herschel Walker Won’t Debate Georgia Senator on a Thursday Night, Thinks It Conflicts With Monday Night Football
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has turned down a chance to debate Sen. Raphael Warnock in Macon, Georgia, citing Monday Night Football, despite the debate being on a Thursday. BET reports that Warnock, who defeated former Sen. Kelly Loeffler in 2020, agreed to the Oct. 13 debate in June....
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Appears Cheerful at Cleveland Browns Game
A quarterback’s significant other attending a preseason football game might not often warrant headlines. However, when the quarterback remains in a legal battle regarding sexual misconduct and faces banishment from the NFL through Week 12, circumstances change. That’s the situation Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais currently face.
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Reacts to Former QB Winning Starting Job at UCF
The coach of the Ole Miss Rebels congratulates his former quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee, for winning the starting job with the UCF Knights.
5-star DB Caleb Downs talks Alabama commitment, who he is recruiting for the Tide
Elite 2023 safety Caleb Downs details why Alabama came out on top for him, thoughts on the staff, who he is recruiting for the Tide, and more.
Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear
Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
SEC Round-Up: Bama Offended It Has to Play in an 11 a.m. Game
Ole Miss has Hogs on the brain for fourth day in a row, LSU suspends one of its running backs; Georgia loses RB to injury; Former Rebel now starting for Gus Malzahn
FOX Sports
SEC preview: Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia all CFP contenders
It ain’t about if the SEC is going to get a team in the College Football Playoff, it’s about how many. That’s what the conference has become over the last 20 years — a league that is, without question, the best in the sport. In that...
Video shows players, fans fleeing Savannah high school football stadium during fight
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video from a high school football game in Savannah shows fans and players running off the field during a game on Friday. The game was taking place at Memorial Stadium, where Benedictine Military School was playing Jenkins High School. Police said toward the end of the...
College football schedule: Week 1 games you should watch
Week 1 of the college football season is fast approaching, setting up what promises to be an exciting 2022 schedule of impactful games across the country. And getting off to a good start is more important now than ever before, with several playoff contenders kicking off against quality opponents in ...
College football coach leaves team a week before season starts
UConn opens the 2022 college football season in a few days, but the Huskies will kick things off without defensive coordinator Lou Spanos. The coach has taken a leave of absence from the football program for personal reasons and will be out an unspecified period of time, the school announced. No ...
Former NFL star Herschel Walker is upset about trees
Former NFL and college football star Herschel Walker is currently running for U.S. Senator in Georgia after being encouraged to do so by former President Donald Trump. The former also seems to have a way with words much in the same way the latter does, in as much as they tend to say things that boggle the mind.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
Can Alabama and Georgia be dethroned in the SEC? | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young shares which SEC players he believes will have a breakout season including Jahmyr Gibbs from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Evan Stewart from the Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs DB Malaki Starks and LSU Tigers DB Sevyn Banks. Then, RJ explains why he thinks there are four teams in the SEC who can realistically compete for the CFP with the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. Finally, RJ gives a prediction for who will win the SEC Championship Game.
Georgia Football Power 25: Week 1 rankings
The Georgia Power 25 has already had a major shakeup after the opening weekend of action, as previous No. 2 Buford has vaulted past Preseason No. 1 Grayson, after the Wolves impressive opening blowout of Thompson (Alabama) which opened at No. 11 nationally in the SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated ...
Big-name coaches that have been on LSU's staff over the years
A lot of big names in the coaching ranks have come through LSU over the years. Several LSU assistants have gone on to have big-time head coaching jobs in the SEC or elsewhere. Some have even won national championships. LSU’s had a lot of success in the 21st century and...
