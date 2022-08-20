ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten

The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear

Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
BASKETBALL
FOX Sports

SEC preview: Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia all CFP contenders

It ain’t about if the SEC is going to get a team in the College Football Playoff, it’s about how many. That’s what the conference has become over the last 20 years — a league that is, without question, the best in the sport. In that...
NFL
College Football HQ

College football schedule: Week 1 games you should watch

Week 1 of the college football season is fast approaching, setting up what promises to be an exciting 2022 schedule of impactful games across the country. And getting off to a good start is more important now than ever before, with several playoff contenders kicking off against quality opponents in ...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former NFL star Herschel Walker is upset about trees

Former NFL and college football star Herschel Walker is currently running for U.S. Senator in Georgia after being encouraged to do so by former President Donald Trump. The former also seems to have a way with words much in the same way the latter does, in as much as they tend to say things that boggle the mind.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Can Alabama and Georgia be dethroned in the SEC? | Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young shares which SEC players he believes will have a breakout season including Jahmyr Gibbs from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Evan Stewart from the Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs DB Malaki Starks and LSU Tigers DB Sevyn Banks. Then, RJ explains why he thinks there are four teams in the SEC who can realistically compete for the CFP with the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. Finally, RJ gives a prediction for who will win the SEC Championship Game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scorebook Live

Georgia Football Power 25: Week 1 rankings

The Georgia Power 25 has already had a major shakeup after the opening weekend of action, as previous No. 2 Buford has vaulted past Preseason No. 1 Grayson, after the Wolves impressive opening blowout of Thompson (Alabama) which opened at No. 11 nationally in the SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
