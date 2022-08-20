In 2013, Mike Uva couldn’t catch a break so he created one. Now he’s a freelance sports reporter for Ch. 4

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
WCVB
Kenny Chesney performing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts this weekend
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Country super star Kenny Chesney is performing this weekend at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Chesney is returning to the stadium for the venue-record 20th and 21st times Friday and Saturday. The eight-time ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year will be joined by Dan +...
nbcboston.com
LIV Golf Tour, Controversial for Saudi Backing, Coming to Small Mass. Town
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has just eight events worldwide in its first season, with one of its stops in the small Massachusetts town of Bolton. Fencing could be seen going up Tuesday around The International, a private country club. "A big-time, worldwide event coming to a very small town,"...
country1025.com
Everything You Need To Know For Kenny Chesney Weekend
Kenny Chesney is returning to Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2018 and we couldn’t be more excited! August in Boston is just not right without Kenny. Country 102.5 has everything you need to know about Kenny Chesney this Friday (8.26) & Saturday (8.27). Everything from set times and opening acts to where you can find Country 102.5!
YourArlington
How about some regret for the way Scott was treated?
The following letter by Roger House of Arlington was first published in the Aug. 23, 2022, Boston Globe, under the headline "Let’s ride down memory lane to when Baker took office and Beverly Scott resigned” and is republished with the author's permission. MBTA service will be a disaster...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
nomadlawyer.org
Boston: 14 Best Places To Visit in Boston, MA
Travel Attractions and Top Places To Visit in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. While visiting Boston, take the time to get out and explore the city’s many attractions. Its subway system makes it easy to move around and explore the city’s many neighborhoods. The Museum of Science is a must-see, and the New England Aquarium is a great day out for the family. Art lovers will also enjoy Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s eclectic collection and beautiful gardens.
New list names best Mexican restaurant in every New England state
A new list has crowned the best Mexican restaurants in New England and in all 50 states. Taste of Home recently compiled a list of the top Mexican eateries across the country and Rincon Mexicano was named the best restaurant in Massachusetts. Rincon Mexicano is located at 99 Broadway in...
‘Murders Before the Marathon’: A new documentary examines Waltham slayings and Boston Marathon bombing
A Boston journalist poses an uncomfortable question in the new docuseries: "If police investigated this thoroughly, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing?" On September 11, 2011 — the ten-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — the town of Waltham was shaken by a triple homicide. No one has officially been charged in the slaying, but a new Hulu docuseries examines Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s ties to the murder, and questions why authorities have never charged anyone in the case almost 11 years later.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Simard’s Roast Beef’
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington institution — Simard’s Super Roast Beef. Located at 279 Main Street, the restaurant is family-owned, with...
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
Boston Globe
They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.
Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
MBTA to operate special event commuter rail train for Kenny Chesney’s return to Gillette Stadium
Foxboro, MA — Those looking to be part of the crowd when Kenny Chesney makes his return to Gillette Stadium for the first time in four years won’t be forced to bear the drive down Route 1. The MBTA announced Monday that it will operate a special event commuter rail train to carry concert goers from Boston’s South Station to Foxboro for the country star’s August 27 show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Massachusetts City Named Top Ten Most Financially Savvy, Best Credit Score
Hate or love it, we all know that money makes the world go round. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our lives. Credit scores, income-to-debt ratio, and developing a budget are all life skills that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
theboston100.com
Another historic Beantown brawl
Bay Staters are well-versed in acts of riotous rebellion. Eight years before the 1773 American political and mercantile protest known as The Boston Tea Party ensued on Griffin’s Wharf (sending 342 chests of tea into the harbor), colonists staged a similar insurrection. On Aug. 14, 1765 an angry Boston...
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UMass Amherst ranked best campus food for 6th year in a row
For the sixth year in a row, UMass Amherst has been ranked the number one best campus food in The Princeton Review.
Providence’s WJAR Dropping MeTV Network, Adding Charge! TV
The beloved MeTV television network is being dropped from its Providence-New Bedford carrier, meaning as of next month, SouthCoast viewers will no longer be able to see its reruns of The Beverly Hillbillies, Bonanza, The Honeymooners, MASH, Matlock, Svengoolie and other classic television favorites. WJAR has confirmed to WBSM that...
MGM Music Hall at Fenway: Take a look inside Boston’s newest music venue (photos)
Boston’s newest music venue opens its doors Monday, offering fans a new place to see their favorite bands. MGM Music Hall at Fenway is located at 2 Lansdowne St., directly behind Fenway Park, putting it in the heart of a vibrant entertainment district that also includes the House of Blues. The new 91,500-square-foot venue has a capacity of 5,000 guests and an intimate atmosphere.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island
Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
Comments / 0