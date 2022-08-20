ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 8-20-21,2022 – Storms Move In

By Clark Shelton
 4 days ago
Looks Like a stormy couple of days ahead as storms move in this afternoon.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

