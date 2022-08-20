Read full article on original website
A How-to Guide for FanDuel Kansas: Sign Up Offer, Best Bonuses, Launch Details
FanDuel Kansas is offering a pre-registration bonus you do not want to miss out on ahead of its forthcoming Sept. 1 planned launch date. With the go-live day just around the corner, new users can secure their bonus throughout the final week of August. This pre-registration is an easy, no-cost way to lock in funds to bet once Kansas online sports betting goes live.
Caesars Sportsbook New York Bonus SATURDAYFULL Unlocks Best End of August Offers
Football season has finally arrived, and bettors can use a Caesars Sportsbook New York bonus for a huge head start. Caesars is an official betting partner of the NFL. Plus, the MLB season is winding down and the postseason will begin soon. This new sign-up offer on Caesars is the best one yet.
247 Sports analyst Josh Pate high on Michigan: 'One of the sneakiest best offenses' for 2022
247 Sports analyst Josh Pate – also known as “Late Kick Josh” – recently completed his B1G preview entering 2022. As a part of that show, Pate reiterated he is a “believer” in Jim Harbaugh’s squad this season and doubled down on the program as a top-5 team for 2022:
247 Sports analyst Josh Pate previews best, worst scenarios for Nebraska in 2022
Josh Pate, 247 sports analyst, has released his Nebraska predictions for 2022. If Pate’s predictions are to be believed, it could be a winning year for the Cornhuskers. After examining the expectations for each team during the season, Pate believes that Nebraska could be a very good team. “Eventually...
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 program initiating 'preliminary discussions' with B1G
Conference realignment rumors continue to swirl throughout the offseason and in the wake of the B1G’s new media rights agreement. Shortly after the B1G’s new deal was announced, various reports surfaced to indicate the B1G is likely not done expanding. That was more or less confirmed with a...
Conference realignment rumors: CFB insider forsees Pac-12 unraveling with teams moving to B1G, Big 12
Conference realignment rumors are running rampant throughout college football once again. This time, the rumors have to do with the Pac-12 as a whole. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” to talk about how college football used to have the Big East back in the day. That conference has since been disbanded after the ACC took the majority of its teams.
Deshawn Harris-Smith, 4-star B1G SG target for 2023, announces commitment date
Deshawn Harris-Smith is days away from announcing his college decision. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Paul VI Catholic in Northern Virginia is considered by 247Sports as the No. 39 player in the class of 2023, regardless of position. Three of his final 5 schools are in the B1G: Indiana, Maryland, and Penn State, with Villanova and Xavier also in the mix.
Kadyn Proctor, 5-star 2023 Iowa OL commit, pushes F-150 full of teammates for leg day workout
Kadyn Proctor is bringing some incredible strength to Iowa’s offensive line. The 5-star Hawkeyes pledge made 247Sports’ “freaks” list for the class of 2023. One of the reasons Proctoc qualifies as a “freak” is his leg day workout. As Andrew Ivins shared, Proctor likes to push an F-150 truck full of teammates.
Urban Meyer weighs in on how Ohio State measures up with Alabama
Urban Meyer thinks his former team is on the “level” of college football’s most dominant program. No school has dominated college football quite like Alabama since Nick Saban’s arrival in 2007. Meyer himself won national titles at Florida (2008) and Ohio State (2014) during that time, but no program has come close to Alabama’s 6 BCS/College Football Playoff championships under Saban.
Ohio State WR likely to miss season opener vs. Notre Dame
One Ohio State wide receiver is likely to miss the season opener vs. Notre Dame, according to head coach Ryan Day. During his Monday press conference, Day revealed that WR Kamryn Babb has sustained another injury during training camp. Day expects Babb to be back on the field in a couple of weeks, and that timeline would keep him off the field against the Irish on Sept. 3.
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022
Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
Steve Sarkisian discusses setting Quinn Ewers up for success, challenges facing QB during lone season at OSU
Some people might have been surprised that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian named former Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers starting quarterback. Sarkisian says he thinks his young quarterback had a better time adjusting to Texas than Ohio State. “I don’t know, I think it was a difficult situation,” Sarkisian said...
Carol Hutchins, legendary Michigan softball coach, announces retirement
After 38 years as Michigan’s softball coach, Carol Hutchins announces her retirement. Hutchins is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history with 1,707 victories and a career winning percentage of .755 (1,707-555-5). Hutchins thanked the school and fans for their support in a Wednesday press release. “I want to...
Ohio State AD Gene Smith provides financial update on Buckeyes' NIL deals to date
Ohio State on Monday held a fundraising event to benefit The Foundation, a non-profit set up by Columbus benefactor Brian Schottenstein and former Buckeyes great Cardale Jones to provide NIL opportunities for Buckeyes student-athletes to “help promote worthy charitable causes and make positive contributions to…local communities”, per its website.
Northwestern football arrives in Dublin, gets first look at Aviva Stadium
Northwestern landed in Dublin and visited Aviva Stadium for the first time. With 3 days before the game, Northwestern toured the stadium in Dublin and walked around the field. Northwestern will open the season in a neutral site contest against Nebraska. This will be a B1G clash in Ireland. People...
AP 2022 Preseason All-Americans: 13 B1G stars make the list
The Associated Press released its 2022 preseason All-American team. The B1G had 13 players officially make the list. There weren’t any players from the B1G who ended making 2nd-team special teams. The B1G looks like its loaded with talent on offense. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are coming off of...
London Montgomery, 4-star Penn State commit for 2023, reportedly sustains season-ending injury
London Montgomery – a 4-star running back prospect in the class of 2023 – will reportedly miss his senior high school season with an injury. According to Lions247, Montgomery injured his knee in a preseason scrimmage and is expected to miss the entirety of his senior season. Lions247 reports test results confirmed an ACL tear for the Scranton Prep High School star.
Nick Saban lands new contract from Alabama, becomes highest paid coach in college football
Nick Saban – arguably the greatest college football coach of all time – is getting paid again. That’s right, Saban is once against the highest-paid coach in college football, according to various reports. The king of Alabama is receiving a contract extension through the 2029 season worth $11.7 million per year, per Alex Scarborough with ESPN.
Penn State to explore alcohol sales at home football games, per report
According to a new report, Penn State is considering selling alcohol during the second game of the season against Central Michigan on September 24. The idea is not a new one. The school has talked recently about having alcohol sales in Beaver Stadium and the one leading the charge is new athletic director Pat Kraft.
Michigan State hoops commit throws down vicious slam dunk in FIBA U-18 World Cup game
Michigan State has been known as 1 of the blue bloods in college basketball, and it’s no wonder with the recruits that keep coming in. Especially Coen Carr. Carr played in a 3×3 FIBA U-18 World Cup game where the United States took on Slovenia. Carr is a 4-star PF from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. The future Spartan made an incredible play. 1 of his teammates blocked a layup and Carr got the rebound, weaved around his defender, and made a monster 1-handed slam dunk.
