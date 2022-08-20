Read full article on original website
countylinemagazine.com
Palestine’s Hot Pepper Fest Goes ‘Loco’
Palestine’s annual Hot Pepper Festival draws thousands of visitors for a fun day of live music and foodie contests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, October 22. This year’s theme is “Let’s Get Loco in 2022.” The word “loco” means crazy in Spanish but is also part of the English word “locomotive” and pays homage to the town’s railroad past.
navarrocountygazette.com
Melanie Stokes Exhibit “Glory Fills the Sky” Now at WLAC Gallery
The Navarro Council of the Arts and Warehouse Living Arts Center welcome artist Melanie Stokes and her collection “Glory Fills the Sky”, the new exhibit on display in the WLAC Gallery located at 119 W. Sixth Avenue in Corsicana. Come meet the artist and see her works at the reception Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
navarrocountygazette.com
Navarro County Pens to Lens Opens 2022-2023 Competition
Pens to Lens is happy to announce two exciting and new faces that have joined the board. COVID-19 brought many challenges to volunteer, youth, and school programs. Pens to Lens also experienced these same challenges and is beginning to recover. Now Pens to Lens is excited to offer a new look this year.
KWTX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
Southlake school named after grandson of former slave is reviewing if his biography is 'appropriate' to teach
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — George Dawson was a lifelong Dallas resident, the grandson of a slave, and he didn’t learn to read until he was 98. He published his biography Life is So Good at more than a century old. Carroll ISD, in Southlake, has a middle school named...
navarrocountygazette.com
Looking Forward
It’s hard to believe the Gazette is nearing its second year anniversary. I’m sitting here on a Sunday night, listening to much needed rain coming down, and reflecting on the time that’s passed since September of 2020. It’s been a long journey getting to this point, and finally getting this chance to write a column again after an extended break is welcome. I miss having time to write this feature.
navarrocountygazette.com
Williams Elected Area VIII Vice President to Regional FFA
Over the summer, the Texas Future Farmers of America recently announced their election of its new state officers for the 2022-2023 school year. From 45 candidates, twenty-five were considered, and only twelve were selected to fulfill the roles, and Ty Williams of Dawson was chosen as the Area VIII Vice President. The Navarro County Gazette had the opportunity to revisit with Williams and see what his plans are for the fall.
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months
One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
dallasexpress.com
Local School District Bus Overturns
A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
WacoTrib.com
Waco rainfall a welcome relief: Aug. 22, 2022
Storms brought respite to parts of Texas on Monday, but officials say the modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/ag-officials-rain-in-waco-area-welcome-but-not-a-drought-buster/article_4a959de4-2264-11ed-bae1-634b89d96d88.html.
Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law.
KWTX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX
A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
News Channel 25
Funnel cloud spotted in Hill County: Josh Johns
HILL COUNTY, Texas — 25 News meteorologist Josh Johns shared Jeff Sulak's photo of a funnel cloud just west of Hillsboro. "This was taken around 2:30 p.m. near Peoria in Hill County (just west of Hillsboro) and appears to be a funnel cloud," Johns said in a social media post.
These roads, exits to close in Waco this week
WACO, Texas — Heads up Waco divers. TxDOT will be closing some main lanes, frontage roads and exits because crews need to install signs along north and south I-35 main lanes. Crews plan to start closures Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. These closures include:. The far...
navarrocountygazette.com
Country Music Artists Collaborate On New Billy Joe Shaver Album
Big news for Corsicana country music fans as Miranda Lambert posted on her Instagram Stories last Friday about her collaboration on an upcoming new album dedicated to outlaw country music legend, Billy Joe Shaver. Titled Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, Lambert is one of several artists contributing...
Sad! Couple Burglarize and Burn Home in Anderson County, Texas
It’s not uncommon to hear of some crazy crime stories here in East Texas but there was one crime that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office had to report to last week that even they wanted to share on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday, August 17th when the sheriff’s department first received a 911 call about a burglary in progress on the 1500 block of ACR 385.
ktbb.com
Abbott signs disaster declaration for nine East Texas counties
DALLAS – Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas — nine of them in East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, Camp, Henderson, Hopkins, Marion, Rains, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood counties are included in the declaration. Abbott said additional counties could be added as storms continue to move through the state.
