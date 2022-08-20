Over the summer, the Texas Future Farmers of America recently announced their election of its new state officers for the 2022-2023 school year. From 45 candidates, twenty-five were considered, and only twelve were selected to fulfill the roles, and Ty Williams of Dawson was chosen as the Area VIII Vice President. The Navarro County Gazette had the opportunity to revisit with Williams and see what his plans are for the fall.

