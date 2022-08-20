ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Australia keep pace with United States amid wacky races at Duel in the Pool

By Kieran Pender at the Sydney Olympic Park
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M24lc_0hOguYiw00
Kaylee McKeown of Australia competes in the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Over the years, the Aquatics Centre at Sydney Olympic Park has played host to some of the most iconic moments in Australian swimming history. Think Ian Thorpe breaking the world record to win gold in the men’s 400m freestyle at the 2000 Olympics, Grant Hackett overcoming Kieren Perkins in the 1500m a week later or Stephanie Rice breaking two medley world records at the Olympic trials to foreshadow her dominance before a golden 2008 Games. These feats and more are immortalised in a hall of fame as fans walk through the venue’s entrance.

Day two of the 2022 Duel in the Pool between Australia and the United States, the first night in the pool after Friday’s open-water relay at Bondi Beach, was never going to match that illustrious past. After a punishing 12 months for Australia – the Tokyo Olympics (this time last year the Dolphins were barely out of hotel quarantine), the world championships in Budapest in June and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – expectations were modest. But it took only a few minutes on Saturday night for a parochial crowd to raise the roof and reaffirm the nation’s love for live swimming.

Duel in the Pool may be a gimmicky, made-for-television product, full of delightfully strange rules, a world away from the staid seriousness of a major international titles. Yet as Australia trailed the Americans with two legs remaining in the opening race of the evening – the mixed 4x100m medley relay – the roar from the crowd said it all.

A 3,500-odd crowd willed Olympic superstar Emma McKeon and 18-year-old freestyle sensation Mollie O’Callaghan home for Australia to claim a first victory of the night. There are no gold medals on offer this weekend but the Dolphins mean business all the same. “The energy and the environment is just outstanding,” O’Callaghan said.

The passion might have been infectious but the complex rules perplexed many observers. The second race of the night, the women’s broken 400m freestyle, saw six swimmers (three from each nation) race a 200m leg, followed by a short break, then a 100m leg, another break and a final 100m sprint. Points were awarded for the winner of each leg plus the overall winner based on cumulative time. The Americans won – although many in the crowd did not realise. “I think we might need a PhD to understand this,” offered one observer.

The women’s 3x50m butterfly “skins” event was another atypical format. A field of six competitors was slimmed to four after the first race, and then again to two after the second (with a minute or so between each). McKeon looked unusually slow in the final, up against American Beata Nelson. But it had all been a ruse – Australia played its “double dip”, meaning the pair had to swim one final 50m lap to decide the race, which McKeon won comfortably. Two events later the Americans got their revenge, deploying the same tactic to similar effect as Kaitlyn Dobler won the “double dip” fourth leg of the 3x50m breaststroke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7Nqc_0hOguYiw00
Kaitlyn Dobler in the 3x50m breaststroke. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

After winning the women’s 50m freestyle midway through the night, Australian Meg Harris summed up her experience of the multi-format meet. “You don’t know what’s happening,” she said. She wasn’t the only one. “They explained [the rules] multiple times to me,” offered O’Callaghan. “I just sit there and it goes in one ear and out.”

These weren’t criticisms – swimmers and fans alike took a shine to the unusual rules and unlikely match-ups. As if to underscore the point that this was a swimming event like no other, the Dolphins head coach Rohan Taylor strutted the pool deck with a wireless microphone, chiming into the live television coverage. Big Bash cricket eat your heart out.

Yet another odd event was the men’s mystery 200m individual medley. Each swimmer was only told the stroke order just before the race, and each had their own, random order. Australia’s Se-Bom Lee built an early lead but was always going to be vulnerable with breaststroke as his last leg. He battled valiantly but was mowed down by American Trenton Julian, swimming butterfly, in the final metres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPGBx_0hOguYiw00
Se-Bom Lee of Australia in the mystery medley. Photograph: Dean Lewins/AAP

Australia hit back in the very next event – the women’s 100m backstroke – with the Dolphins throwing down their “flag” for a “frenzy” round midway through the race (the winning team earns double points). It was a safe bet, with Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion Kaylee McKeown an unstoppable force. A late charge by compatriot O’Callaghan, finishing second, added to Australia’s points haul.

The night concluded with a random, mixed 4x50m freestyle relay – with the teams spinning pre-race to determine the format. The spin landed on medley and an exhilarating evening of racing ended much as it began. McKeon and O’Callaghan, the golden girl of the Australian swim team and her successor, leading Australia in yet another relay. It was not to be – McKeon, Australia’s anchor swimmer, unable to reel in Linnea Mack in a dash to the wall. It had been an unlucky spin; Australia would have won comfortably in a freestyle relay. But such is the way of this weird, wacky and wonderful event.

The United States has never lost a Duel in the Pool across the event’s seven prior editions (the first three against Australia, followed by four against a composite European team). But as the Duel returns for the first time since 2015 – the first on Australian soil since 2007 – the Americans’ undefeated run is on the line. The Dolphins were just two gold medals shy of the United States in Tokyo, a resurgent effort after a fallow decade in the pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4cWc_0hOguYiw00
Ryan Held of the USA dives in. Photograph: Dean Lewins/EPA

At the end of the penultimate night, the Americans hold a narrow lead on the scoreboard, 159 points to 148. It would be a heroic achievement if the Dolphins can finally knock the Americans off their perch and, with such a slender deficit, it remains all to swim for between the two heavyweight nations.

“If you look at the history, the Duels have normally been a blow-out,” said Taylor. “But we’re hanging in there.” If the Dolphins can triumph on Sunday, they might even find themselves added to that illustrious hall of fame.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Domenicali offers no guarantee of races in Europe staying on F1 calendar

The Formula One chief executive, Stefano Domenicali, has warned that races in Europe will have no guarantee of their place on the sport’s calendar in future. The demand to host F1 is higher than ever and, with state‑backed circuits willing to pay exorbitant sums of money, Domenicali rejected calls for what are considered classic meetings to be ring-fenced as integral to the history and appeal of the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation

A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaylee Mckeown
Person
Grant Hackett
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Kieren Perkins
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wacky Races#United States#Swimming#Duels#Australian#Dolphins#Americans
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

414K+
Followers
95K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy