Porsche 911 Sally Special Sells For $3.6M In Charity Auction
For Monterey Car Week 2022, Porsche built the one-off 911 Sally Special and sold it for charity with RM Sotheby's. The hammer fell at $3.6 million, which set the record for a new Porsche, according to the auction house. The Sally Special came from a collaboration between Porsche and Pixar...
Czinger Debuts Four-Seat Hyper GT And Low-Downforce 21C V Max
The California-based supercar maker Czinger Vehicles uses The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week to make two big announcements. The company unveiled the four-seat Hyper GT and the high-speed 21C V Max. Czinger says the Hyper GT represents the company's new design direction. The company wants it to...
2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Debuts As A 690-HP Hair Dryer
Throughout Aston Martin's history, the luxury British brand has offered V12 power with roofless motoring. The vehicle you see here, however, represents something new. This is a Vantage Roadster, but for the first time, you can get it with the boosted V12 engine. As such, say hello to the (big breath) 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster.
DeLorean Alpha5 Makes Public Debut At Pebble Beach
We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
McLaren Solus Debuts As Single-Seat, Track-Only Special With 829 HP
McLaren has a surprise for us at this year's Monterey Car Week. The brand unveils the Solus that takes inspiration from open-wheel race cars. The company is making just 25 of them and every example already has a buyer. Deliveries begin in 2023. The Solus packs a Judd-sourced 5.2-liter naturally...
Bugatti Chiron Successor Will "Blow People Out Of The Water," Says Designer
Bugatti isn't hiding that a successor to the Chiron is coming, but there's still plenty of mystery about how it looks. Autocar had the opportunity to interview several designers of the new model and got their take on the new vehicle. "It's going to be amazing, proportionally, technologically, in terms...
Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Turn To Canada For Battery Production
The German brands aim to secure raw materials from Canada, and more. In almost simultaneous releases, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen both announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Canada in connection to battery materials and technology. Both German companies aim to advance opportunities across Canada's electric vehicle supply chain and secure sustainable sources of raw materials from the country.
Ford Box Truck Hides Posh Camper Conversion Inside Boring Exterior
What would you do if you see an old white Ford E-450 with dualies at the back and a huge plain white box parked on a street? Probably nothing; you wouldn't even give it a second look. That's the stealth that the owner of this feature motorhome was aiming for....
New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon
We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster Debuts With Top Speed Over 300 MPH
The first official renderings of the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster came out in 2019, and after waiting several years, the roofless supercar is finally here. It debuts for the public on August 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week. Hennessey claims the Venom F5 Roadster is...
New Alfa Romeo Sports Car Will Be Revealed In First Half Of 2023
If you asked us about Dodge's future a week ago, we would have told you that it was in real danger of falling by the wayside. The same goes for another Stellantis brand, Alfa Romeo. But following a constant barrage of Dodge news this week, things look fantastic for the...
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Debuts, Production Limited To 17
Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.
Here Are the Only Cars That Sold for Less Than $10K at the 2022 Monterey Auctions
Mecum AuctionsThe cheapest auction wins of Monterey are here, and there's still plenty of fun to be had for under $10,000.
$25,000 Bugatti Veyron Wheel Gets Cut Open In The Name Of Science
Friends, everything about the Bugatti Veyron is expensive. Depending on who you talk to, its big aluminum wheels can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. This particular video from the Waterjet Channel on YouTube pegs the cost at $25,000, though with its specially-made 365-series Michelin tire attached, the total cost is around $35,000. That is, if it were new.
McLaren Designers Amazed After Driving Bugatti Veyron And Chiron
Real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin is known to have a soft spot for the McLaren SLR (he owns nine), but his collection includes some of the most desirable supercars ever made. Aside from a Bugatti Veyron, he commissioned a one-off Hermes Edition of the Chiron to go along with his Huayra and Speedtail Hermes models. Speaking of McLarens, the businessman invited two of Woking's top designers to take his Bugattis out for a spin.
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
McLaren Solus Walkaround Video Reveals How You Get In The Supercar
McLaren plans to produce just 25 Solus GT supercars. McLaren has already sold all of them, so your chances of getting one are nil, but one of those 25 is Manny Khoshbin, who takes us behind the scenes with the track-only car. Khoshbin gets up close with it for a mini walkaround video.
Koenigsegg Increases CC850 Production Due To High Demand
While Koenigsegg isn't disclosing the price of the CC850, the figure is very likely in the millions, judging by the Swedish supercar maker's previous offerings. There's good news if you have that much money to spare because the company is boosting the production number to 70 units, rather than the original 50-vehicle assembly plan.
