VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon staff of Vigo County Schools will be participating in the ALICE Training Program. ALICE is an active shooter training program specifically for teachers and employees. The training is to teach staff what to do in case of the event and to enforce evacuation during a lockdown, if possible. The teachers will then assist the students in this training by different age groups.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO