1027wbow.com
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave. Vigo Co. Dispatch said the call came in around 5:25 pm. Sgt. Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Dept....
UPDATE: Three shot at Terre Haute apartment complex overnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Terre Haute late Sunday night. Our reporter on the scene reports seeing police, fire and EMS crews outside of an apartment on Sweetwater Court. That’s in the Willow Crossings apartment complex (formerly Garden Quarter) behind Ivy Tech.
ISU reacts to deadly crash involving 5 students
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University is reacting following the news of five students being involved in a car crash in Riley that killed three and left two seriously injured. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden...
Local businesses show support for ISU following tragedy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Multiple businesses around Vigo County expressed their support for the Indiana State community following a fatal accident that took the lives of three ISU students and injured two others. Stores like Baesler’s Market, Riddell National Bank and VR Custom Graphics displayed a marquee that included...
Greenup man charged with murder in Cumberland County
GREENUP, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greenup man is in custody after being accused of murder by Illinois State Police. According to ISP, on Aug. 20 the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested they investigate a homicide. Two days later state police arrested Lonnie L Glidewell, 57, of Greenup. Glidewell is accused in the shooting death of Colten L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield, Ill.
Active school shooter training for all VCSC staff
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon staff of Vigo County Schools will be participating in the ALICE Training Program. ALICE is an active shooter training program specifically for teachers and employees. The training is to teach staff what to do in case of the event and to enforce evacuation during a lockdown, if possible. The teachers will then assist the students in this training by different age groups.
ISU students mourn the loss of three fellow students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University students continue to mourn the deaths of three of their peers just one day after learning of the tragic news. A car crash took the lives of three students and left two others injured. Four of the five involved in the crash were members of the ISU football team.
