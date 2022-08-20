14-year-old boy among 3 shot in NYC on Saturday

A 14-year-old boy was shot while waiting for a bus in Queens, one of three victims in separate shootings reported across the city, police said.

The teen was shot in the left ankle while waiting for a bus at Beach 31st Street and Sea Girt Boulevard in Far Rockaway shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

Police did not know if the youth was the intended target. Cops recovered six spent shells at the scene, authorities said.

The suspect or suspects were riding in a white Toyota Camry when the gunfire erupted, police said.

An NYPD officer investigates the scene of a shooting on 2999 Frederick Douglas Blvd in Washington Heights. Seth Gottfried

An NYPD officer installs tape around the scene of a shooting in Washington Heights. Seth Gottfried

A 33-year-old man remains in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen. Seth Gottfried

A 44-year-old man was shot on the 300 block of East 102nd Street in East Harlem. Citizen

Footage shows an ambulance arriving at the scene of a shooting in East Harlem. Citizen

Earlier, two men were hurt in separate shootings in Manhattan, police said. A 33-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen in front of 2999 Frederick Douglass Blvd. in Washington Heights at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The victim, who told police he heard shots and felt pain, was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Blood was also spilled in East Harlem at 2:50 a.m., when a 44-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder on the 300 block of East 102nd Street, between 1st and 2nd avenues, in East Harlem, cops said.

The injured man was taken to Cornell Hospital with a graze wound, police said.