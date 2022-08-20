ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

14-year-old boy among 3 shot in NYC on Saturday

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mugQ8_0hOguNGB00

A 14-year-old boy was shot while waiting for a bus in Queens, one of three victims in separate shootings reported across the city, police said.

The teen was shot in the left ankle while waiting for a bus at Beach 31st Street and Sea Girt Boulevard in Far Rockaway shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

Police did not know if the youth was the intended target. Cops recovered six spent shells at the scene, authorities said.

The suspect or suspects were riding in a white Toyota Camry when the gunfire erupted, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pt7qM_0hOguNGB00
An NYPD officer investigates the scene of a shooting on 2999 Frederick Douglas Blvd in Washington Heights.
Seth Gottfried
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUnTv_0hOguNGB00
An NYPD officer installs tape around the scene of a shooting in Washington Heights.
Seth Gottfried
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282IPx_0hOguNGB00
A 33-year-old man remains in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen.
Seth Gottfried
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjWUK_0hOguNGB00
A 44-year-old man was shot on the 300 block of East 102nd Street in East Harlem.
Citizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uPBM_0hOguNGB00
Footage shows an ambulance arriving at the scene of a shooting in East Harlem.
Citizen

Earlier, two men were hurt in separate shootings in Manhattan, police said. A 33-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen in front of 2999 Frederick Douglass Blvd. in Washington Heights at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The victim, who told police he heard shots and felt pain, was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Blood was also spilled in East Harlem at 2:50 a.m., when a 44-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder on the 300 block of East 102nd Street, between 1st and 2nd avenues, in East Harlem, cops said.

The injured man was taken to Cornell Hospital with a graze wound, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says

A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight

Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Far Rockaway, NY
bronx.com

Luna Elias, 13, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Luna Elias. 2337 Andrews Avenue. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 19-year-old in critical condition from Jackson Heights shooting

NEW YORK -- The NYPD was on the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon in Queens. According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot in the armpit and hospitalized in critical condition, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported. It happened at around 3 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue near 95th Street in Jackson Heights. Police said they found a shell casing at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the man was targeted or struck by a stray bullet. 
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Harlem#Washington Heights#Police#Violent Crime#Toyota#Citizen Footage#Harlem Hospital
CBS New York

Police: Good Samaritan stabbed on Manhattan subway

NEW YORK -- Police say a good Samaritan was stabbed on the subway overnight in Manhattan. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday on a southbound D train near the Rockefeller Plaza station. Police said a man in his 50s was harassing passengers in a train car. The 27-year-old victim tried to intervene and ended up getting stabbed. He was taken to an East Side hospital in stable condition. There was no word on his attacker. 
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Video: 2 teens brutally beaten, slashed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying suspects seen in a shocking video beating and robbing a pair of teenagers in the Bronx last week. Investigators say that just before 5:30 a.m. on August 20, the victims, a pair of 16-year-old boys were leaving an apartment on East 171st Street in the Claremont section when a gang of at least five suspects attacked them.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 4 shootings overnight

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot early Monday in Brownsville, marking one of at least four shootings in the city during the overnight hours, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, 42, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to her body in the lobby of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 14-year-old waiting for bus shot in Queens

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot at a bus stop in Queens. Police released surveillance video of a white car driving up and someone inside shooting the teenager. It happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Beach 31st Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway. Investigators said the boy was shot in the leg several times. He was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition. Police did not immediately announce any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
nyspnews.com

Woman from Bronx, NY arrested for promoting prison contraband

On August 18, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Iisha S. Hamilton-Stevens, 43 of Bronx, NY for introducing contraband into a prison. On August 18, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to assist NYSDOCCS at Wyoming Correctional Facility with a subject in custody for promoting prison contraband. Hamilton-Stevens was taken into custody and transported to SP Warsaw for processing.
BRONX, NY
talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle College Student Charged with Killing Rapper Moneygang Vontae

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 21, 2022) — Four men, including one from New Rochelle, have been indicted for Murder and additional charges in the fatal June 9 shooting of an LA-based rapper who was in town for a performance as he left the Amazing Pharmacy at 595 East Tremont Avenue near Arthur Avenue in the Crotona section of the Bronx. Police are still searching for the fifth suspect.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy