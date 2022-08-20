ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

BMW drives onto Queens sidewalk, injures 3

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kdjqx_0hOguLUj00

Three people were critically injured when an man accused of drunken driving lost control of his car and plowed into three people on a Queens sidewalk, police said.

The 23-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Northern Boulevard at about 4:20 a.m. Saturday when his red BMW veered onto the sidewalk at 86th Street in Jackson Heights, cops said.

The BMW struck three men, ages 25, 28 and 32, “all on the sidewalk,” the NYPD said.

The injured were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, an NYPD spokesman said.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was placed under arrest and charged with DWI, cops said. He was not immediately identified.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC New York

3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight

Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says

A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

13-year-old girl arrested in NYC taxi driver’s death

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday in connection with the death of a New York City taxi driver. The girl, charged with gang assault and theft of service, is the fourth person arrested in the case. Police previously arrested a 15-year-old girl and two 20-year-old men. The most serious charges […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw#Nypd#Queens Boulevard#Accident#Elmhurst Hospital#Dwi
bronx.com

Luna Elias, 13, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Luna Elias. 2337 Andrews Avenue. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds.  Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby

A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

5 people injured in a house fire in the Bronx: FDNY

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Five people were injured in a residential fire in the Bronx Tuesday morning, officials said. The blaze was reported on the first floor of a two-story home at 1150 Fteley Ave. in Soundview at around 9:30 a.m., and was under control about half an hour later, according to the FDNY. […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers left disgusted by video of sucker punch at Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK -- An unprovoked attack caught on camera at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn ended with an even more disturbing finish.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday, the video shows how bystanders failed to act.The incident happened on Saturday and left the victim with serious physical injuries.Mall surveillance video shows the suspect in a white t-shirt and black shorts walk up the victim, who was standing in line, and sucker-punch him in the back of the head. The 36-year-old victim then falls face down onto the ground.Just as shocking is what happens next.Of the half-dozen onlookers, nobody comes to the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver after falling off scooter on Brooklyn’s Belt Parkway

A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday after falling off his scooter on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, police said. The victim, 41, was zipping east through Bensonhurst on the parkway when he lost control and fell from his scooter near the Bay Parkway exit about 3:55 a.m., cops said. He was getting back on the scooter when he was struck by a passing black vehicle, police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: 2 teens brutally beaten, slashed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying suspects seen in a shocking video beating and robbing a pair of teenagers in the Bronx last week. Investigators say that just before 5:30 a.m. on August 20, the victims, a pair of 16-year-old boys were leaving an apartment on East 171st Street in the Claremont section when a gang of at least five suspects attacked them.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Scooter rider, 22, fatally struck by driver near victim’s Brooklyn home

A 22-year-old electric scooter rider was fatally struck by a driver a block away from the victim’s Brooklyn home, police said Sunday. Qiu Rifeng was riding a Hover-1 Journey scooter on the sidewalk of 74th St. in Bensonhurst when he tried to cross 18th Ave. about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, cops said. A 23-year-old man driving a 2022 Kia K5 south on 18th Ave. struck Rifeng, throwing him to the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 14-year-old waiting for bus shot in Queens

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot at a bus stop in Queens. Police released surveillance video of a white car driving up and someone inside shooting the teenager. It happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Beach 31st Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway. Investigators said the boy was shot in the leg several times. He was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition. Police did not immediately announce any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy