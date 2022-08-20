ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 2 hurt in Brooklyn stabbing

By Larry Celona, Dean Balsamini
 4 days ago

One man was stabbed to death and two of his family members injured during a chilling confrontation in Brooklyn early Saturday, police said.

The deadly incident unfolded shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of a person stabbed at the corner of 44th Street and 7th Avenue found 31-year-old Yenner Rodas stabbed multiple times in the chest and once in the shoulder, the NYPD said. He was later pronounced dead at Maimonides Hospital

Cops also found two other victims at the scene, including a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed in the face and a 33-year-old man knifed multiple times in the torso. The surviving victims, whose names were not immediately released, were in stable condition at Maimonides.

Police said two brothers and their nephew were confronted by two men they recognized from the neighborhood.

The two suspects confronted Rodas — who had an e-bike — and his two relatives when one assailant pulled a knife, shouting, “Give me your s–t! Give me your money!” an NYPD spokeswoman said .

The victims tried to calm the suspects, but the knife-wielding thug “repeatedly” stabbed the trio and then took off on an e-scooter, cops said. It was not clear if the bike he used was the one that belonged to Rodas.

His accomplice ran off, police said.

Cops found three victims on the scene.
Seth Gottfried

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

