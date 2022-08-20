ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni Sets Record Straight on Photo With Mariska Hargitay

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ae3V_0hOguEJe00

In 1999 Law & Order: SVU hit the TV airwaves and it instantly became a fan favorite, bringing us some unforgettable characters. And, with this, one of TV’s most iconic partnerships with SVU detectives, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.

However, this partnership dissipated after nearly a decade of solving cases when Meloni exited the popular series after twelve seasons. This is why the premiere of the most recent Law & Order franchise addition, Law & Order: Organized Crime was so exciting to longtime fans of the franchise when it was announced that Meloni would be starring in the series as his iconic SVU character.

And, since Organized Crime hit the airwaves a couple of seasons ago, we have seen Hargitay’s Benson and Meloni’s Stabler reunite…with some storylines even suggesting a blooming romance between the two.

So, it’s not really a surprise when fans analyze pics of the two actors together, even when the pair are hard at work on set. Now, however, Meloni is setting the record straight regarding one Twitter pic of the two Law & Order stars.

Fans Wonder What Story The Body Language Of Mariska Hargitay And Chris Meloni Is Telling In A Recent Pic

Recently, one Law & Order fan took to Twitter, sharing a pic of Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni as the two actors get cozy – and super serious on set. With the post, this fan sends a message to @Chris_Meloni, asking the actor to “explain pls.” Which Meloni did, quite well with a very simple response.

“Uh,” the star says in his Twitter response. “…getting direction with a bud.”

Organized Crime Star Chris Meloni Takes A Moment To Pose With His Stunt-Double Lookalike

Some Law & Order fans are focused on pics featuring Hargitay and Meloni getting close on set. However, fans are also loving a recent post that shows off some of our favorite stars, including Meloni, posing with their stunt doubles.

This Insta post was all part of a tribute to some of our favorite Wolf Studio franchise shows. Including Law & Order, One Chicago, and FBI.

“Seeing double?” the Insta post asks.

“Let’s give some love to our amazing stunt actors,” the caption continues.

Among the series of pics is Chicago PD’s Tracy Spiridakos as she poses with her lookalike stunt double. As well as some FBI players showing off some high kicks.

Organized Crime’s Chris Meloni clearly has some pride in his own stuntman, based on the Insta pic. The two are all smiles as they are twinning, during a day of filming, no doubt. The two are wearing leather jackets and black jeans.

Comments / 2

Related
TODAY.com

Mariska Hargitay posts birthday pics with husband: 'In it with you forever'

"Law & Order: SVU" fans may be solidly invested in the fictional (if nonexistent) romance between Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler, but in real life she's head-over-heels in love with her husband, Peter Hermann — as evidenced in sweet new pics shared on Instagram for his birthday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Chris Meloni
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Discuss Which Character’s Death Broke Their Hearts

If we’re watching a show like Law & Order: SVU, you know each show probably will feature some sort of heinous crime. Death is a given. It’s as expected as the dun-dun. But sometimes, a particular killing just hits you in the gut, as you tell yourself, “this is a fictional TV show,” to keep from going to total mush. And with the season 24 premiere of Law & Order: SVU still weeks away, fans pondered which deaths in the series’ long history rocked their TV world.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Beloved Character

Chicago PD‘s gravely-voiced sergeant Hank Voight is one of the most complex, if not the most complex, characters within the NBC drama. However, as one of the show’s remaining original characters, he’s also one of our favorite. As we await the premiere of the cop show’s 10th season, fans are sharing their love for Jason Beghe’s character.
TV SERIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Svu
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanSided

How tall is Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD?

Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) doesn’t mess around. The Chicago PD character is often at the center of shootouts and action scenes, making it clear that he’s fearless when it comes to putting bad guys behind bars. Ruzek certainly looks physically imposing when he’s pursuing perps, but some...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
ENTERTAINMENT
The List

Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?

Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock

After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock. For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

549K+
Followers
58K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy