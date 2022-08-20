‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni Sets Record Straight on Photo With Mariska Hargitay

In 1999 Law & Order: SVU hit the TV airwaves and it instantly became a fan favorite, bringing us some unforgettable characters. And, with this, one of TV’s most iconic partnerships with SVU detectives, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.

However, this partnership dissipated after nearly a decade of solving cases when Meloni exited the popular series after twelve seasons. This is why the premiere of the most recent Law & Order franchise addition, Law & Order: Organized Crime was so exciting to longtime fans of the franchise when it was announced that Meloni would be starring in the series as his iconic SVU character.

And, since Organized Crime hit the airwaves a couple of seasons ago, we have seen Hargitay’s Benson and Meloni’s Stabler reunite…with some storylines even suggesting a blooming romance between the two.

So, it’s not really a surprise when fans analyze pics of the two actors together, even when the pair are hard at work on set. Now, however, Meloni is setting the record straight regarding one Twitter pic of the two Law & Order stars.

Fans Wonder What Story The Body Language Of Mariska Hargitay And Chris Meloni Is Telling In A Recent Pic

Recently, one Law & Order fan took to Twitter, sharing a pic of Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni as the two actors get cozy – and super serious on set. With the post, this fan sends a message to @Chris_Meloni, asking the actor to “explain pls.” Which Meloni did, quite well with a very simple response.

“Uh,” the star says in his Twitter response. “…getting direction with a bud.”

Organized Crime Star Chris Meloni Takes A Moment To Pose With His Stunt-Double Lookalike

Some Law & Order fans are focused on pics featuring Hargitay and Meloni getting close on set. However, fans are also loving a recent post that shows off some of our favorite stars, including Meloni, posing with their stunt doubles.

This Insta post was all part of a tribute to some of our favorite Wolf Studio franchise shows. Including Law & Order, One Chicago, and FBI.

“Seeing double?” the Insta post asks.

“Let’s give some love to our amazing stunt actors,” the caption continues.

Among the series of pics is Chicago PD’s Tracy Spiridakos as she poses with her lookalike stunt double. As well as some FBI players showing off some high kicks.

Organized Crime’s Chris Meloni clearly has some pride in his own stuntman, based on the Insta pic. The two are all smiles as they are twinning, during a day of filming, no doubt. The two are wearing leather jackets and black jeans.