Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton breeze through in Carabao Cup second-round as Premier League sides avoid slip-ups
LEEDS and Newcastle cruised into the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday. The duo were joined by fellow Premier League side Brighton. And Championship outfit Bristol City became the final team to make it through before all four discovered their fate in the draw. Leeds made light work of Barnsley...
Manchester City will host Chelsea in a mouth-watering Carabao Cup third round clash, while Aston Villa travel to Manchester United and cash-strapped Derby earn a trip to holders Liverpool
Manchester City against Chelsea is the standout tie of the Carabao Cup third round draw in a sizzling clash that pits the Premier League champions against last season's runners up of the competition. Pep Guardiola's City have dominated this tournament since he took over in 2016 but his run of...
England boss Sarina Wiegman reveals she will discuss a new contract after next month's World Cup qualifiers as the FA prepare to offer her a bumper new deal after Euro 2022 triumph
England manager Sarina Wiegman says she will sit down with the FA to discuss a new contract after next month’s World Cup qualifiers. The Lionesses return to action for the first time since winning Euro 2022 with a trip to Austria on Saturday week before hosting Luxembourg three days later.
