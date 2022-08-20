Read full article on original website
WSET
Virginia ranked ninth most active state
(WSET) — A new study reveals the rankings for each state and how active they are, basing those calculations on factors like how many gyms there are and how much access people have to them. Conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt, the study found that Minnesota was the top...
WSET
Police investigating after body discovered in wooded area behind Fairfax County apartments
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police are investigating Tuesday after a body was discovered in a wooded area behind apartments in Hybla Valley, Va., according to information from Fairfax County police. Officers responded to the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue at around 1 p.m. Detectives believe the body...
WSET
Preventing theft: DMV, State Police partner to offer free VIN etching on vehicles
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preventing auto theft. That's the goal of a partnership between the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Virginia State Police's "Help Eliminate Auto Theft" (HEAT) program. The HEAT program offers free VIN etching at various DMV Customer Service Centers in the Commonwealth. "VIN etching...
WSET
VA home prices soar, sales plummet in sharpest drop in 7 years
(WSET) — The sharpest drop in Virginia home sales in over seven years is reflected by the steep increase in home prices. According to the July 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS, there were 11,346 homes sold in Virginia in July 2022. That number is nearly...
WSET
DMV launches new safety campaign to encourage Virginians to wear seat belts
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The DMV launches a new seat belt safety campaign. This campaign according to the department is dedicated to "Deterring the Ding". The department said that most vehicles are equipped with an annoying little feature that dings if you don't buckle up. The department also said...
WSET
National gas prices continue downward trend for 10th week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the tenth week in a row the national gas price average declined. This week it's down to $3.97, which is 6.3 cents below last week's average, according to GasBuddy. Although the relief to drivers is much preferable to the $5.03 June high, many have...
WSET
Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
WSET
Texas public schools required to display donated 'In God We Trust' signs
(KTVT, CNN Newsource) — Students starting the school year across Texas may notice new signs for the new year. Districts across the state will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto "In God We Trust." In 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring schools to...
WSET
Chief: Off-duty officer holds suspect at gunpoint after finding him asleep in his house
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A police officer who just returned home from work held a man at gunpoint in St. Albans after discovering the suspect asleep in a chair in his living room while the officer's wife and child were upstairs. Christopher Dale Allen, 58, was charged with...
