Virginia State

WSET

Virginia ranked ninth most active state

(WSET) — A new study reveals the rankings for each state and how active they are, basing those calculations on factors like how many gyms there are and how much access people have to them. Conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt, the study found that Minnesota was the top...
WSET

VA home prices soar, sales plummet in sharpest drop in 7 years

(WSET) — The sharpest drop in Virginia home sales in over seven years is reflected by the steep increase in home prices. According to the July 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS, there were 11,346 homes sold in Virginia in July 2022. That number is nearly...
WSET

National gas prices continue downward trend for 10th week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the tenth week in a row the national gas price average declined. This week it's down to $3.97, which is 6.3 cents below last week's average, according to GasBuddy. Although the relief to drivers is much preferable to the $5.03 June high, many have...
WSET

Torrential rain causes flash flood emergency in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (TND) — Torrential rains overnight have caused the flooding of roads and highways in Mississippi, according to Accuweather. A flash flood emergency is in effect after an overnight storm has caused flooding and destroyed roads across central Mississippi. "Friends, we continue to have strong storms throughout Mississippi," Mississippi...
