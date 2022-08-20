Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Humane Pennsylvania
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 23’s hometown heroes are inviting you to welcome a new pet into your home. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters. Humane Pennsylvania is hosting its annual “Clear the Shelters” campaign in Lancaster County on Saturday, Aug. 27....
WFMZ-TV Online
Bear Creek to end summer with free concert, fireworks
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.
wtae.com
Two alligators reported missing from Pennsylvania home
LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside to care...
WFMZ-TV Online
Large tree falls on home in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A family is out of their home after a large tree fell in Allentown. The tree crashed down Wednesday and landed on the home in the 2400 block of S. Sixth Street. Part of it also landed on a car in the driveway. No one was hurt,...
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway
Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area SD faces enrollment growth from building boom as facilities age
The Northampton Area School District resembles a 97-square-mile puzzle spread over seven municipalities. Some pieces are in place. The district has old buildings that must be renovated or replaced. Meanwhile, residential growth looms in the district. How many new residents and students that will bring and where they will live...
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain Coaster
Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Pennsylvania’s only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Poconos, keep reading to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local restaurants seeing chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Just in time for football season, wing prices have fallen back down to pre-pandemic levels. While that's good news, local restaurants say they're still dealing with volatile food prices. For a while, chicken wings were one of the most expensive things for restaurants to buy. Now, they're...
WGAL
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem woman recognized for volunteer work with ShelterBox
A volunteer in Bethlehem is being nationally recognized for her dedication to a charity that's getting disaster relief supplies to people who need it the most. Linda Mayger has been working with ShelterBox as an ambassador for three years, and during that time, she's been one of their top fundraisers in the country.
WFMZ-TV Online
Behind the scenes at the Bucks County Playhouse
If you're looking for something fun for the family to enjoy, check out a show at the Bucks County Playhouse. Dames at Sea, the tap-happy stage musical, is front and center right now at the theater in New Hope. The cast says each performance will lift your spirits, as it...
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
OHIO’S DEVIN MORAN WINS BATTLE AT THE BORDER AT SHARON
HARTFORD, OH – Devin Moran added a mark to his record book on a milestone night in World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series history. While the Dresden, OH driver has won at many tracks across his home state, Sharon Speedway was a missing piece of his resume.
WFMZ-TV Online
DoubleTree tapped to cater events at Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Reading Country Club will be back in business as a venue for weddings, meetings and other events. After more than two hours of presentations and discussion, the Exeter Township supervisors approved an agreement with Reading Hospitality Management, through its catering division, Catering by DoubleTree, to cater all events at the club.
WFMZ-TV Online
Land development plan for Amazon parking lot in Bethlehem Twp. closer to final approval
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval to the board of commissioners the preliminary and final land development plan for an Amazon delivery van parking lot. The lot is proposed on the corner of Brodhead Road and Mowrer Road and would consist of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Deadline to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County approaching
The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program is starting to wrap up in Lehigh County, but it's not too late to apply. In Lehigh County, you have until September 1 to apply for ERAP, as it's called, through Community Action of the Lehigh Valley. It's now limited to people who are...
Here’s Where the Bucks County Department of Health Will Be Spraying for Mosquitos This Week
The Bucks County government listed the areas that will be sprayed for mosquitos on Tuesday. The Bucks County government has released information on spraying for mosquitos in several townships throughout the area. The Bucks County Department of Health will be spraying for mosquitos in the townships of Newtown, Northampton, and...
NJ dad who went missing during PA family camping trip found dead
A New Jersey father of four who seemingly disappeared during a family camping trip Sunday was found dead on Monday. Adrien Hachey, 43, from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards Township was gone when his family woke up early Sunday morning at a private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County. They notified police around 10:25 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
