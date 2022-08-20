ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hometown Hero: Humane Pennsylvania

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 23’s hometown heroes are inviting you to welcome a new pet into your home. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters. Humane Pennsylvania is hosting its annual “Clear the Shelters” campaign in Lancaster County on Saturday, Aug. 27....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bear Creek to end summer with free concert, fireworks

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two alligators reported missing from Pennsylvania home

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside to care...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Large tree falls on home in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A family is out of their home after a large tree fell in Allentown. The tree crashed down Wednesday and landed on the home in the 2400 block of S. Sixth Street. Part of it also landed on a car in the driveway. No one was hurt,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local restaurants seeing chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Just in time for football season, wing prices have fallen back down to pre-pandemic levels. While that's good news, local restaurants say they're still dealing with volatile food prices. For a while, chicken wings were one of the most expensive things for restaurants to buy. Now, they're...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem woman recognized for volunteer work with ShelterBox

A volunteer in Bethlehem is being nationally recognized for her dedication to a charity that's getting disaster relief supplies to people who need it the most. Linda Mayger has been working with ShelterBox as an ambassador for three years, and during that time, she's been one of their top fundraisers in the country.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Behind the scenes at the Bucks County Playhouse

If you're looking for something fun for the family to enjoy, check out a show at the Bucks County Playhouse. Dames at Sea, the tap-happy stage musical, is front and center right now at the theater in New Hope. The cast says each performance will lift your spirits, as it...
NEW HOPE, PA
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

OHIO’S DEVIN MORAN WINS BATTLE AT THE BORDER AT SHARON

HARTFORD, OH – Devin Moran added a mark to his record book on a milestone night in World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series history. While the Dresden, OH driver has won at many tracks across his home state, Sharon Speedway was a missing piece of his resume.
DRESDEN, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

DoubleTree tapped to cater events at Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Reading Country Club will be back in business as a venue for weddings, meetings and other events. After more than two hours of presentations and discussion, the Exeter Township supervisors approved an agreement with Reading Hospitality Management, through its catering division, Catering by DoubleTree, to cater all events at the club.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
HAMBURG, PA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ dad who went missing during PA family camping trip found dead

A New Jersey father of four who seemingly disappeared during a family camping trip Sunday was found dead on Monday. Adrien Hachey, 43, from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards Township was gone when his family woke up early Sunday morning at a private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County. They notified police around 10:25 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

