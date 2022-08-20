Read full article on original website
WBTV
First Alert: Muggy weather with chances of rain on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a wet start this morning, another round of storms possible later this evening. First Alert Today: Cloudy & Muggy, evening storms possible. Cloudy and damp conditions expected through your Sunday with a second round of showers and storms possible in the evening hours. High temperatures will try and make it into the low to mid 80s. If storms do develop this evening, primary threats with these storms are lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Overnight lows will fall to the low 70s.
WBTV
Temperatures stay cooler as shower chance start the new week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a cold front approaches the Carolinas from the northwest, some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our area through Monday. Monday: Scattered showers, a few PM storms possible. Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer, isolated PM showers. With plenty of moisture around and a...
Charlotte Stories
Apartment Construction in Charlotte Metro to Prepandemic Levels
A recent analysis of over 125 U.S. metro areas concluded that no less than 420,000 new apartments are expected nationwide this year. Considering the total deliveries for 2021, apartment construction is at a 50-year high — the last time developers completed more than 400,000 rentals in one single year was in 1972.
Raleigh News & Observer
The Carolinas have been all shook up by earthquakes this summer. Is a big one next?
From the Lake Norman area north of Charlotte to the Midlands of South Carolina, small earthquakes have been reported across the region this summer. While most have been relatively minor, some folks have reported feeling the earth move. And the events have raised questions for many residents about whether a...
kiss951.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
secretcharlotte.co
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants In Charlotte
More than just fortune cookies and orange chicken. Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisine’s in the world for a couple of reasons: it’s widely varied due to how large and regionally unique China is, plus the fact that Chinese immigrants have settled all across the world, making it the type of cuisine you can try anywhere. There’s Cantonese, Sichuan, Szechuan, Hunan types of cooking; there’s baos, dumplings, noodles, pork and duck and fish, and the list goes on. Taste and sample your way across China, all from the comfort of our own backyard, at these 6 Chinese restaurants in Charlotte from traditional mom and pop shops to new fusion-style restaurants.
Half The Power Is Out
CHARLOTTE – I get multiple calls a week from people saying half of their home is out of power. To help save my customers’ money I ask if Duke Energy is the supplier for their electricity, if yes then I suggest they call Duke and ask them to “PING” the homeowner’s electrical line. Duke can do this while on the phone with the customer if they have the smart meter. When Duke pings the line, they immediately know if it is an issue on their end or if it’s a homeowner issue and will advise the homeowner to call an electrician. If it is a Duke Energy problem, then the customer has just saved money because my crew or myself no longer must come out to the home to diagnose and fix the problem causing the outage.
WCNC
Increased demand leads to even higher prices on used cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a used car, don’t expect to find any deals. , prices for used cars nationwide have increased 10.9% over the past year. Experts blame the price hike on the microchip shortage that continues to plague the auto industry. The shortage means fewer new cars are available, which is driving up the cost of pre-owned vehicles.
Try #VanLife around Charlotte for $153 a night
I spent a weekend without a toilet or a plan exploring western North Carolina in a bright yellow 19-foot van, and I loved every minute. The big picture: The #VanLife trend has been on the rise since the pandemic. After months or years stuck in the house, some have chosen to go nomadic and live part- […] The post Try #VanLife around Charlotte for $153 a night appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash on northbound I-85 in north Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened on northbound I-85 near Statesville Avenue. Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another patient was pronounced […]
The dirty craze on the rise in Charlotte: Composting
Charlotte-area households are increasingly turning to composting as a way to lessen their individual impact on the environment. How it works: Composting breaks down natural ingredients — from grass clippings and coffee grounds to banana peels and shredded cardboard — to make new organic material that can be added to soil. In Charlotte you can DIY […] The post The dirty craze on the rise in Charlotte: Composting appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WBTV
Crash brings down power lines, closes portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle crash has shut down South Boulevard in both directions just south of Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte. A car hit a power pole and there are power lines hanging low over South Boulevard. Duke Energy’s website was not showing any...
SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation
The incident began around 3 p.m. on the 12500 block of Leaning Pine Lane near Camp Stewart Road.
fox46.com
Man killed in southeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on the 3800 block of Marvin Road near North Wendover Road. Crews on scene of possible drowning in Montgomery …. Students, family remember Greensboro drowning victim. CMS bus drivers hit the road in preparation for start …. Dillon County principal shot to death. Preparations...
WBTV
Police: 1 person killed in overnight crash in north Charlotte
Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. With just days before the new school year starts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders approved their $1.8-billion budget Tuesday night. CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex.
WCNC
The parvo-like illness making headlines might just be parvovirus
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — When a person brings home a puppy, their first vet visit is usually full of advice. Some of the most urgent warnings a vet might give are not to let the new puppy walk around on vet office or pet store floors and not to allow the puppy to meet older dogs until they finish their puppy shots. This warning is to avoid the chances of the puppy contracting canine parvovirus, a highly contagious and deadly illness. A new illness out of Michigan looks just like it, but it isn't showing up on parvovirus tests.
iheart.com
Bullets Fly in AVL-4 Shot, Car Drives Off Bridge , Social Districts in HVL
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are continuing to investigate a downtown shooting. Four people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted on Grove Street early Saturday morning. WLOS-TV reports three of them had been released from care before the end of the day. It's unclear if any suspects have been charged.
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
WBTV
One person dead after shooting in northeast Charlotte
N a two-to-one decision, the appeals court granted Stein’s request for an injunction pending appeal. Several residents sat down with WBTV for an interview about their predicament at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville. Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to...
I-85 crash causes major backup near Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — A crash on I-85 southbound near Exit 27 in Gaston County caused a major buildup around the area. The crash caused travel delays for motorists in Gaston County. Even after I-85 southbound lanes reopened, the area continued to see heavy congestion due to a car wreck.
