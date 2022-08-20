Cherokee Elementary and Cherokee Middle School TaG students participated in the Pathfinder program at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala. July 29-31. While attending the program, students learned about the history of NASA and the United States space program. Students took part in several activities, such as building and launching their own model rockets, participating in a simulation of a mission to the International Space Station, as well as modified training exercises. Students were able to learn how to be better communicators, teammates, and were able to learn about the many career paths within the Space Program.

