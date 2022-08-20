Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theonefeather.com
Museum of the Cherokee Indian welcomes new manager of Visitor Services
The Museum of the Cherokee Indian (MCI) has announced the hiring of Alex Lane, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), as its new manager of Visitor Services. A newly created position in MCI’s Operations division, the manager of Visitor Services’ responsibilities include overseeing the Museum’s box office, store, and webstore, and promoting a positive experience for guests.
theonefeather.com
‘Hidiyelisesdigwu’: Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Speakers Building
Tuesday, Aug. 16 marked the groundbreaking for a new Speakers Building in Cherokee that will facilitate preservation of the Cherokee language. The facility will have multiple offices, a meeting room, a small library, recording room, classrooms, and more. The approximately 8,300 square foot building will be located on the grounds below the New Kituwah Academy.
theonefeather.com
Cherokee Students attend Space Camp
Cherokee Elementary and Cherokee Middle School TaG students participated in the Pathfinder program at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala. July 29-31. While attending the program, students learned about the history of NASA and the United States space program. Students took part in several activities, such as building and launching their own model rockets, participating in a simulation of a mission to the International Space Station, as well as modified training exercises. Students were able to learn how to be better communicators, teammates, and were able to learn about the many career paths within the Space Program.
theonefeather.com
WCU launches MMIW art exhibition
Keep saying her name, and she’ll never disappear. Western Carolina University’s (WCU) Fine Arts Museum is now displaying a new exhibition that highlights art of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) movement. “We Will Not Be Silenced” is the primary display in the WCU Bardo Fine &...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tribpapers.com
Buncombe GOP Picks Former Democrat, Replacing Their Sheriff Candidate
Buncombe County – Buncombe County Republican Candidate for Sheriff Jeff Worley, citing health reasons, has dropped out of the race on August 2nd against Democrat incumbent Sheriff Quinten Miller for the November election. The Buncombe County Republican Executive Committee has selected Trey McDonald to run against Miller. Until very...
Smoky Mountain News
Lawsuit puts Ghost Town development in limbo
Just two weeks after a lawsuit was filed to dissolve Ghost Town in the Sky, LLC — the company that claims to be developing the former amusement park — attorneys representing the party wishing to keep it intact has filed to move the case to the state’s business court.
theonefeather.com
N.C. Trail of Tears Assoc. hosting 25th Annual Conference & Symposium
The North Carolina Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association will host the 25th Annual Trail of Tears Association Conference & Symposium from Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Cherokee at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino & Resort Convention Center. The symposium commemorates 184 years since the infamous Trail of Tears, which removed the majority of Cherokees in 1838-39 to Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma. North Carolina’s history is unique in that, though 3,000 Cherokees were removed from the state, some remained in the mountains or returned home to become the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).
Mountain Xpress
Public weighs in on hospital applicants
Three hospital systems — AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare/Mission Health and Novant Health — are jousting for the opportunity to build a facility in Western North Carolina. During an Aug. 12 public hearing at A-B Tech, members of the public got to voice their opinions on who should provide the area’s newest hospital beds.
RELATED PEOPLE
my40.tv
Lt. Gov. Robinson's 'Faith, Family, Freedom' rally speech does not shy from controversy
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was in Transylvania County Saturday afternoon, where he was the keynote speaker for a rally held at a local church. He made several controversial comments regarding the LGBTQ community. The lieutenant governor was the keynote speaker for the...
my40.tv
National nonprofit raises concerns about Asheville's drinking water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville residents who drink water from their tap might want to consider data that shows elevated levels of nine potentially toxic contaminants, including the man-made synthetic chemical PFAS. “Cancer is just one among many potential causes of harm of PFAS,” said Sydney Evans, a scientific...
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
Sylva Herald
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smoky Mountain News
This must be the place: Time waits for no one, lord, why did I hesitate?
Stepping out onto the porch late Sunday morning, the air was cool. The first sign of an impending fall, even though there’s exactly one month left of summer, at least according to the calendar. Leaving my downtown Waynesville apartment, I motored over to Orchard Coffee. The usual weekend ritual...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
No Experience Necessary: Trail Maintainers Go Out for Fun
Retired attorney Bob Widman didn’t know a hazel hoe from a Pulaski several years ago when he started volunteering as a part of a weekly trail maintenance crew that helps keep Western North Carolina’s hiking trails open. Now he’s an old hand at building steps, clearing water drains,...
tribpapers.com
Hotel Remains Unfinished, Supply Chain Issues Says Owner
Woodfin – The owner of an unfinished hotel in Woodfin, which began construction in 2018 with a permit pulled for the project in 2017, said the building remains incomplete due to the inability to get materials. The building is located at 4 Reynolds Mountain Blvd, off of the Weaverville Hwy.
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
"What she's doing blows my mind" NC local's research catches attention of Hollywood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina local is achieving some incredible accomplishments across the nation, including one that landed her a role in helping with a major motion picture. “What’s she’s doing just blows my mind,” said teacher and mother Tamara Rutledge of her daughter Kelsi. And...
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
Comments / 0