Read full article on original website
Related
Middletown cancels high school football season after finding more hazing videos: superintendent
The Middletown Blue Raiders will not be playing football this season. That is what Superintendent Chelton Hunter told parents in a letter Wednesday after he said additional video showing a hazing incident, which is being investigated by Dauphin County police, was not isolated and more widespread than previously believed. “In...
Western Pa. high school football program pauses season as police investigate hazing incident
As a police investigation into a hazing incident involving the Middletown football team continues, another Pennsylvania high school has paused its season after a reported incident within its program. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mohawk has put its season on “temporary hold” while its district and the Lawrence County District...
Middletown considered canceling football season, ‘will not tolerate hazing’: district officials
The Middletown Area School District considered canceling the football season in the wake of a hazing incident involving some members of the football team. It opted not to, however, after consideration of what effect that would have on football players who weren’t involved in the incident, as well as students in marching band and cheerleading, Superintendent Chelton Hunter said in a statement Monday afternoon.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0