ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Middletown considered canceling football season, ‘will not tolerate hazing’: district officials

The Middletown Area School District considered canceling the football season in the wake of a hazing incident involving some members of the football team. It opted not to, however, after consideration of what effect that would have on football players who weren’t involved in the incident, as well as students in marching band and cheerleading, Superintendent Chelton Hunter said in a statement Monday afternoon.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy