nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested for DUI and Facing Other Charges Following Single Vehicle Crash
Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, 24-year-old Deja N Patton of Mount Morris was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Patton was also cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol and expired registration.
starvedrock.media
Wrong-way driver causes crash near La Salle Saturday
There were injuries in a multi-vehicle crash near La Salle Saturday night. State Police say one vehicle was northbound …....in the southbound lanes of I-39 around 7:15pm. The wrong-way driver struck two other vehicles in the vicinity of the Abe Lincoln Bridge. The affected lanes were shutdown for one...
starvedrock.media
La Salle to Cut Ties with Trash Contractor
The La Salle City Council took a couple of significant steps at Monday night’s meeting. After countless resident complaints about often-inconsistent and frustrating service, the city has announced it’s cutting ties with trash collector Republic Services, effective January 31st. On February 1st, La Salle’s new trash collector will be Lakeshore Recycling Services. One result will be larger bins, capable of storing nearly three times the material that could be collected in Republic’s cans. The city says it’s clearly communicated its expectations to the new trash collection company, especially regrading missed pickups and having final approval if LRS ever seeks to sell its La Salle contract to another collection company.
walls102.com
30 years later and still no answers in Zywicki case
UTICA – Today is the 30th anniversary of one of the most infamous crimes the area has seen, and State Police and the FBI are still looking for new information. 21 year old Tammy Zywicki, a college student from New Jersey heading to her college in Grinnell, Iowa, was last seen with her car on I-80 near Utica between 3:10 and 4 pm on August 23rd, 1992. Nine days later Zywicki’s body was found along I-44 between Joplin and Springfield, Missouri. She had been stabbed to death.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker continues COVID disaster; state police confiscate 1,000 guns; Sister Jean turns 103
Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again has extended the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation another month, this time through Sept. 17. According to Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone because of COVID-19, and he gave himself emergency powers that have continued since April 2020. Thirty-four states give their legislatures authority to limit the duration of emergency executive powers.
St. Martinville man killed in crash after vehicle hits horse
A man is dead following a crash involving a vehicle and a horse in St. Martinville.
KTAR.com
Arizona Department of Public Safety arrests man with 162 pounds of meth
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety made an arrest on Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 162 pounds of methamphetamine north of Cordes Junction. A trooper stopped the driver of a 2012 Audi SUV traveling northbound on Interstate 17 near milepost 264, AZDPS...
ABC7 Chicago
Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two people who allegedly buried over 20 pounds of methamphetamine
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers arrested two people from California on drug charges after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., residents from Winside reported two suspicious individuals on their property, according to authorities.
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED HELP IDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspects Wanted for Burglary. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying multiple males wanted for allegedly burglarizing commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township and Pittsgrove Township, N.J. During May and June of this year, the black...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Ag forum today; pharmacies sued; drought in parts of state
Candidates for the U.S. Senate and the Illinois governor’s office are separately taking part in a forum Wednesday near Lexington. The forum, hosted by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable, takes place at Schuler Farms and will feature incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritkzer and Republican challenger Darren Bailey separately answering questions.
Is It Legal in Illinois To Drive With a Dog on Your Lap?
My two dogs LOVE hanging their head out the window, and sometimes they find their way onto my lap when driving. Looks like we won't be doing that anymore. What dog doesn't like sitting on its owner's lap while driving with its head out the window? However, if you do this you might want to rethink that next time you bring your pup in your car. Illinois Bill HB1581 states:
starvedrock.media
IVAC Hosting Commercial Property Open House
Do you own vacant commercial property in the Illinois Valley and are having trouble getting much interest?. The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Illini Valley Association of REALTORS are partnering with Spring Valley, Peru, La Salle, Utica and Oglesby to host a Commercial Property Open House on Saturday, October 15th. The day begins at L-P High School with an information session including presentations from commercial lenders and city leaders. From there you can do walk throughs of available properties.
kttn.com
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor, and conspiracy for forcing victims to years of labor
A federal grand jury in the Central District of Illinois returned a nine-count indictment charging Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping. According to the allegations outlined in the indictment, between December...
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
starvedrock.media
These 18 Illinois public libraries are getting share of $870,000 in construction grants
(The Center Square) – Public libraries across the state are set to get their share of more than $870,000 in construction grants to pay for things like energy-efficient lighting, children’s area flooring, building conversions and other renovations. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the Live and Learn...
4 human trafficking victims rescued in Wisconsin, 8 arrested
Four human trafficking victims in Wisconsin were located and eight individuals were arrested in August during a nationwide FBI sex trafficking operation.
