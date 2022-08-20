ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Arrested for DUI and Facing Other Charges Following Single Vehicle Crash

Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, 24-year-old Deja N Patton of Mount Morris was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Patton was also cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol and expired registration.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Wrong-way driver causes crash near La Salle Saturday

There were injuries in a multi-vehicle crash near La Salle Saturday night. State Police say one vehicle was northbound …....in the southbound lanes of I-39 around 7:15pm. The wrong-way driver struck two other vehicles in the vicinity of the Abe Lincoln Bridge. The affected lanes were shutdown for one...
LASALLE, IL
starvedrock.media

La Salle to Cut Ties with Trash Contractor

The La Salle City Council took a couple of significant steps at Monday night’s meeting. After countless resident complaints about often-inconsistent and frustrating service, the city has announced it’s cutting ties with trash collector Republic Services, effective January 31st. On February 1st, La Salle’s new trash collector will be Lakeshore Recycling Services. One result will be larger bins, capable of storing nearly three times the material that could be collected in Republic’s cans. The city says it’s clearly communicated its expectations to the new trash collection company, especially regrading missed pickups and having final approval if LRS ever seeks to sell its La Salle contract to another collection company.
LASALLE, IL
walls102.com

30 years later and still no answers in Zywicki case

UTICA – Today is the 30th anniversary of one of the most infamous crimes the area has seen, and State Police and the FBI are still looking for new information. 21 year old Tammy Zywicki, a college student from New Jersey heading to her college in Grinnell, Iowa, was last seen with her car on I-80 near Utica between 3:10 and 4 pm on August 23rd, 1992. Nine days later Zywicki’s body was found along I-44 between Joplin and Springfield, Missouri. She had been stabbed to death.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Lasalle, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker continues COVID disaster; state police confiscate 1,000 guns; Sister Jean turns 103

Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again has extended the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation another month, this time through Sept. 17. According to Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone because of COVID-19, and he gave himself emergency powers that have continued since April 2020. Thirty-four states give their legislatures authority to limit the duration of emergency executive powers.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED HELP IDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspects Wanted for Burglary. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying multiple males wanted for allegedly burglarizing commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township and Pittsgrove Township, N.J. During May and June of this year, the black...
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Ag forum today; pharmacies sued; drought in parts of state

Candidates for the U.S. Senate and the Illinois governor’s office are separately taking part in a forum Wednesday near Lexington. The forum, hosted by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable, takes place at Schuler Farms and will feature incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Republican challenger Kathy Salvi and incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritkzer and Republican challenger Darren Bailey separately answering questions.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Is It Legal in Illinois To Drive With a Dog on Your Lap?

My two dogs LOVE hanging their head out the window, and sometimes they find their way onto my lap when driving. Looks like we won't be doing that anymore. What dog doesn't like sitting on its owner's lap while driving with its head out the window? However, if you do this you might want to rethink that next time you bring your pup in your car. Illinois Bill HB1581 states:
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

IVAC Hosting Commercial Property Open House

Do you own vacant commercial property in the Illinois Valley and are having trouble getting much interest?. The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Illini Valley Association of REALTORS are partnering with Spring Valley, Peru, La Salle, Utica and Oglesby to host a Commercial Property Open House on Saturday, October 15th. The day begins at L-P High School with an information session including presentations from commercial lenders and city leaders. From there you can do walk throughs of available properties.
ILLINOIS STATE
kttn.com

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor, and conspiracy for forcing victims to years of labor

A federal grand jury in the Central District of Illinois returned a nine-count indictment charging Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, and Catarina Domingo-Juan, siblings and Guatemalan nationals, with conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping. According to the allegations outlined in the indictment, between December...
FOX2Now

Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...

