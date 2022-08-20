Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Sony Introduces DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, Complete with Customizable Controls
Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers were revealed last year, and Sony follows them up with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. Not just a cosmetic overhaul, the DualSense Edge boasts multiple hardware and software-based customization options that let users make it a completely personalized controller experience.
RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed Almost $150 Off Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Click here to read the full article. The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, the retailer has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 43% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to nearly $150, bringing the price down to just $199.99. Amazon Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199.99 The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on-the-go because they feature pure adaptive noise cancellation, boosting your tunes so they’re...
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
Lawsuit demands $5.9 billion from Sony for "ripping off" 9 million PlayStation Store users
WTF?! Sony is being sued in the UK for £5 billion, or $5.9 billion, over claims it "ripped people off" by overcharging consumers for games and in-game purchases from its PlayStation Store. The class-action suit seeks damages for nine million people, with each one estimated to receive between £67 and £562 ($80 and $663) if it is successful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Can you hear a difference? Or even see it?
Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, further complicating its true wireless earbuds options. The Korean company already had plenty of Buds and Buds Pro models, in addition to Live models, so which should you buy? This newest one?. And more importantly, what exactly is different between the new...
The Verge
YouTube TV update will reportedly let you watch four channels at once
YouTube TV, Google’s take on cable TV, could soon let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously in a new feature called “Mosaic Mode” reports Protocol. That’s according to a non-public presentation Google gave to its smart TV hardware partners, in which the search giant also discussed optimizations coming for YouTube Shorts on the big screen, as well as new YouTube Music functionality.
Apple likely to release new iPhone, Apple Watch at event on Sept. 7
Apple will hold a special event on Sept. 7 in the Steve Jobs Theater at its campus in Cupertino, Calif., where the multinational tech giant is widely expected to release the latest versions of its hardware.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems
Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
Digital Trends
The best speaker brands of 2022: JBL, B&W, KEF, and more
Speakers are truly a dime a dozen these days. From every big tech manufacturer under the sun dipping its toes into the audio marketplace to super-boutique Kickstarter endeavors to whatever this is, there are thousands of speakers to choose from, and plenty more on the way. But considering the proliferation of at-home, on-ear, vehicular, and portable audio products, you may be asking yourself: Which speaker companies are truly the best?
notebookcheck.net
The compact Surface Laptop Go 2 from Microsoft needs a keyboard illumination
Laptop Review Snippet Tiger Lake Touchscreen Windows. At this point, high-quality compact laptops with screen sizes below 13 inch have become fairly rare, but Microsoft still continues to offer the Surface Laptop Go, equipping the second generation now with a slightly more powerful Tiger Lake processor from Intel. Although this isn't up to date technologically and the CPU performance would have been better with the newer Alder Lake chips, the combination of the Core i5-1135G7, Iris Xe Graphics G7, PCIe SSD, and 8 GB of RAM is currently completely sufficient for everyday tasks.
The Verge
What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 14 event
Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event is just weeks away, and it’s expected to showcase a range of new devices — not just a new iPhone. We’re also on the lookout for three (yes, we said three) new Apple Watch models and even a refreshed pair of AirPods Pro earbuds.
knowtechie.com
Sennheiser’s new $349 Momentum 4 headphones are now available
Sennheiser is now shipping its $349.95 Momentum 4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones. In the fourth iteration of the Momentum line, they drop the classic styling but pick up 60 hours of battery life. The biggest improvement in the Momentum 4 is the 60-hour battery life. Sennheiser says that’s with ANC on....
CNET
Sony Reveals New PS5 Controller
Sony is releasing an "ultra customizable" DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. The high-end controller expands Sony's line of gaming gear for the PS5 as it competes with Xbox and PC gaming. What's next. We're still waiting on details on how much the controller will cost and when it'll be...
The Verge
Samsung’s new flagship SSDs are even more overkill for your PS5
Samsung has announced a new version of its flagship PCIe SSD, dubbed the 990 Pro. Not only does the PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device get even closer to being as fast as it can theoretically be, but there’s also the option of getting it with a heatsink that comes complete with RGB lighting (though, if you get that version to upgrade a PlayStation 5, which requires add-on SSDs to have a heatsink, those lights will likely get lost behind a layer of textured plastic).
hypebeast.com
Sony to Release PlayStation VR2 Headset Early 2023
After offering a first look earlier this year, Sony has now officially announced an “early 2023” release window for its PlayStation VR2 headset. The second iteration of PlayStation‘s flagship virtual reality headset promises to be a significant upgrade, offering up to 4K resolution, a 120 HZ refresh rate, 110-degree field of view, and over 20 VR games at launch including No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 23: $299 iPad, $336 off 49-inch Samsung Curved 120Hz Monitor, $700 off EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's bestdeals include an Anker 737 Power Bank for $120, a Segway Go Kart Pro for $300 off, a Fender Concert Acoustic Guitar for $139, and much more.
CNET
iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14: Selfie Cameras May Get Biggest Overhaul in Years
Apple's annual fall event, where it typically shows off a new iPhone, is just around the corner. Recent reports put the date as early as Sept. 7, meaning the iPhone 14 (unofficial name) could be up for grabs in less than a month. Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects it to go on sale, but of course nothing is official until Apple makes its announcement.
notebookcheck.net
TCL T7G 4K TV launches with 144 Hz refresh rate and NFC tap-to-cast feature
TCL has launched the T7G TV series in China for pre-order. The device is available in four screen sizes: 55-in, 65-in, 75-in and 85-in. Dynamic local dimming from the backlight allows a high contrast ratio for precise light and dark details, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The Android TV supports 4K at 144 Hz with a 3840 x 2160 px resolution for an Ultra HD experience.
NFL・
The Verge
How to use the Windows 11 screen reader
There are numerous third-party screen readers available for Windows 11. The most popular ones include Job Access With Speech (JAWS) and NonVisual Desktop Access (NVDA). (Microsoft has a full list on its website.) But Windows also has a free, built-in screen reader called Narrator. Given the wealth of options that...
Comments / 0