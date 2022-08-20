Read full article on original website
Dauphin County agriculture business changes owners
There is a new name and owner for an agriculture business in upper Dauphin County.
Public to decide if warranted noise barriers will be built along central Pa. thruway
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined noise barriers are warranted and feasible in five neighborhoods along the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Snyder County. Whether they will be built will depend on the wishes of the residents in those neighborhoods, Matt...
Walmart warehouses, Capital City Mall tenants and other new business in central Pa.
Walmart has opened its largest facility in the state, a 1.8-million-square-foot center near Shippensburg. And the company will soon open a 400,000-square-foot consolidation center in Lebanon County. Walmart said it will be only its second consolidation center in the entire country. Four new tenants have leased space at the Capital...
Potential trash crisis looms over York County as landfill nears capacity
YORK, Pa. — York County is running out of places to put its trash. More than half currently ends up at Modern Landfill in Windsor and Lower Windsor Townships. The landfill, though, is on track to reach capacity by 2025. A proposal to expand the landfill would increase its...
In competition for jobs and growth, PA must start now | Opinion
The bad news is that Pennsylvania’s chronic economic underperformance has robbed us of prosperity that should have been ours. The good news is that we can set things right if our leaders in Harrisburg choose to embrace a pro-growth, pro-production, pro-jobs agenda – and stick to it. Year...
Developer outlines plan for expansive Midtown project, prepares for city approval process
About 200 new housing units are planned for Midtown, as a Harrisburg-based developer prepares to present its wide-ranging, multi-year building project to the city. Over the weekend, Midtown Redevelopment LLC held the first of three public information sessions to share its plan, which includes apartments, townhouses, a grocery store and commercial spaces in dozens of long-empty lots in the unfinished Capitol Heights and MarketPlace neighborhoods.
Sidewalk closed on Market Street Bridge in Cumberland and Dauphin counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT made an announcement today that the sidewalk on the downstream (south) side of the Market Street (Route 3012) Bridge’s west span between Lemoyne and Wormleysburg in Cumberland County and City Island in dauphin County is closed until further notice. There was cracking discovered...
BBQ place opens; pizza shops close; businesses expand: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. High: 88; Low: 66. Mostly sunny. Perry’s phone: Central Pa. Rep. Scott Perry said the FBI’s taking his cell phone this month was an “abuse of power,” not linked to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 501.111 Controlling Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed due to a dead rodent in the basement. August 11, 2022 | 209 N. Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. No violations found. Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos. August 12, 2022 | 381 N. 9th Street, Lebanon,...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lebanon metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lebanon, PA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Another deer-disease management expansion announced by Game Commission
A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
Can township change Cumberland County resident’s address for safety reasons?
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeannie Nally lives at the corner of Laurie Drive and Michael Court in the Shippensburg Village 55+ Community in South Hampton Township, Cumberland County. The house has been there since 2015. When she and her husband moved in a year ago, they noticed there was...
Fire hits addiction center in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dauphin County dispatch confirms a structure fire at Conewago Place, an addiction center in Hummelstown. According to emergency personnel, the fire broke out at 8:55 p.m. along the 400 block of Nye Road. It is unclear what started the fire, if any injuries occurred or...
National Park Service awards Juniata College $62K to preserve Fort Halifax
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College is receiving a five-figure grant from the National Park Service to help preserve a historic fort in Pennsylvania. The liberal arts college in Huntingdon will be given $62,675 towards archeological work taking place at the site where Fort Halifax once stood in Dauphin County. The archeological field school […]
Franklin County's COVID cases up 5.1%; Pennsylvania cases surge 17.7%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Pennsylvania in the week ending Sunday, rising 17.7% as 24,281 cases were reported. The previous week had 20,626 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Pennsylvania ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
'Fire Incident' Shuts Down Three Major Roadways In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
Three major roadways in central Pennsylvania have been closed due to a '"fire incident," authorities say. The undisclosed "fire incident," was first announced by Waynesboro police around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. The police asked the public to avoid "West Main Street in the area of Prices Church...
Aggressive driving enforcement in Cumberland and York counties
PennDOT is working with Midstate law enforcement and safety officials to increase presence on a busy road to target aggressive drivers.
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
Commercial fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
