Perry County, PA

Perry County, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Perry County, PA
theburgnews.com

Developer outlines plan for expansive Midtown project, prepares for city approval process

About 200 new housing units are planned for Midtown, as a Harrisburg-based developer prepares to present its wide-ranging, multi-year building project to the city. Over the weekend, Midtown Redevelopment LLC held the first of three public information sessions to share its plan, which includes apartments, townhouses, a grocery store and commercial spaces in dozens of long-empty lots in the unfinished Capitol Heights and MarketPlace neighborhoods.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

6 – 501.111 Controlling Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed due to a dead rodent in the basement. August 11, 2022 | 209 N. Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. No violations found. Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos. August 12, 2022 | 381 N. 9th Street, Lebanon,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire hits addiction center in Dauphin County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dauphin County dispatch confirms a structure fire at Conewago Place, an addiction center in Hummelstown. According to emergency personnel, the fire broke out at 8:55 p.m. along the 400 block of Nye Road. It is unclear what started the fire, if any injuries occurred or...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

National Park Service awards Juniata College $62K to preserve Fort Halifax

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College is receiving a five-figure grant from the National Park Service to help preserve a historic fort in Pennsylvania. The liberal arts college in Huntingdon will be given $62,675 towards archeological work taking place at the site where Fort Halifax once stood in Dauphin County. The archeological field school […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Commercial fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A confirmed fire has been ongoing at Patterson's Diesel Inc. at 6557 Buchanan Trail East in Franklin County. The fire was reported as a third alarm fire by Washington Township Police Department at around 1:00PM. According to Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department, all of Buchanan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
