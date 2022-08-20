ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, SC

Motorcyclist dead after bike runs off Midlands highway Friday night, officials say

By Ted Clifford
The State
The State
 4 days ago

A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash near Winnsboro.

Around 10:39 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling south near Runway Road when the bike ran off the highway to the right, said Master Trooper Brandon Lee of the South Carolina Highway patrol.

The 2007 Suzuki motorcycle then “spilled,” Lee said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a statement released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The fatal cash took place on South Carolina Highway 269, approximately three miles south of Winnsboro.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office could not be reached for comment.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more updates.

