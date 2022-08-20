Brian Daboll mum on Daniel Jones' neck surgery: 'That's Daniel's personal business'

Daniel Jones revealed on Thursday that he underwent a non-football-related procedure on his neck, not long after he was sidelined for the last six games of the season with a neck injury.

Despite the seeming coincidence, Jones said it was “completely unrelated” to his neck injury, and head coach Brian Daboll clearly had no intention of discussing it on Friday.

“Daniel talked about Daniel’s injury and that’s Daniel’s personal business,” Daboll said, via the New York Post .

“Whatever Daniel said, You guys ask Daniel.”

Jones’ neck procedure only adds more uncertainty to a crucial season in which the former sixth overall pick seems to be playing for his future with the Giants, though Jones insists his neck is in great shape, even after New York’s preseason opener, while Daboll seemingly has no interest in discussing the procedure at all.

