Brian Daboll mum on Daniel Jones' neck surgery: 'That's Daniel's personal business'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Daniel Jones revealed on Thursday that he underwent a non-football-related procedure on his neck, not long after he was sidelined for the last six games of the season with a neck injury.

Despite the seeming coincidence, Jones said it was “completely unrelated” to his neck injury, and head coach Brian Daboll clearly had no intention of discussing it on Friday.

“Daniel talked about Daniel’s injury and that’s Daniel’s personal business,” Daboll said, via the New York Post .

“Whatever Daniel said, You guys ask Daniel.”

Jones’ neck procedure only adds more uncertainty to a crucial season in which the former sixth overall pick seems to be playing for his future with the Giants, though Jones insists his neck is in great shape, even after New York’s preseason opener, while Daboll seemingly has no interest in discussing the procedure at all.

FOX Sports

Giants avoid further injury misfortune with Kayvon Thibodeaux update

This has been a decade of despair for the New York Giants, with insults constantly piled on top of injuries. But it's the injuries that have really been maddening for them. Any plans they might have had to rebuild their franchise were constantly undermined by a line of broken-down, unhealthy players.
NFL
FOX Sports

49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections

We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
NFL
