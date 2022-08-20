Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
WCSO locate a fugitive near A.S. Rhodes Elementary
Early Tues. morning Aug. 23 Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported a soft lockdown of A.S. Rhodes Elementary and the 15 Street Diversified Minds Schools. The lockdown was just a precautionary measure as Authorities tracked an individual who fled on foot and was wanted by a neighboring jurisdiction. The...
theriver953.com
FCSO arrest bank robbery suspect
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of Ethan Smith of Fromans Road in Frederick County. Smith has been charged with the August 18 bank robbery of the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mills Drive Winchester. Smith’s father determined that his son may have been...
theriver953.com
FRPD arrest suspect involved in the Ressie Jeffries lockdown
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) report an arrest of the suspect that caused the lockdown of Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and Samuel’s Public Library Mon. Aug. 22. After brandishing a firearm in the Royal Plaza Shopping center during a reported fight a suspect fled towards Criser Road. Warren County...
theriver953.com
August 23, 2022
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Police Reported It Had Responded To Over 1,700 Calls For Service In A Week, Mayor Says Crime Is Not Up
Mayor Keller said drug use exists in any urban city in the country. Frederick, Md. (NS/DG) – In a Facebook post from Hagerstown Police on August 15, they said it had been a busy week for officers with over 1,700 calls for service that included shootings, attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, drug possession, and arrest warrants for homicide and robbery.
theriver953.com
SCSO release information on Officer involved shooting
At the request of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) the Virginia State Police (VSP) have conducted an investigation into the Officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of 64 year old Sean McCormack. As a result of the investigation the Officers were cleared of any wrong doing...
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
NBC Washington
‘He Can Never Get Out Again': Man Charged in Rape of Woman in Her Apartment
A Fairfax County man was charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane before midnight Sunday when a man armed with a knife sexually assaulted her, police said. He then took the woman’s phone and left.
School Threat Leads To Senior Citizen Bus Pipe Bomb Claim In Frederick County: Sheriff
A second teen in Maryland is facing charges after being busted making bomb threats, this time on social media targeting a senior citizen bus, the Frederick County Sheriff advised. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officials said that a concerned citizen contacted the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office regarding...
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for fatally shooting his child's mom in Stafford County
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Stafford County woman. Trevon Vanzant, 21, is accused of killing the mother of his child, Aliyah Henderson, 19. The fatal shooting, according to the Stafford County's Sheriff's Office, occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home along...
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
1 dead, 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting
One person is dead in Jefferson County after a shooting early Sunday morning. Toronto police say Skyler Miller was taken to Trinity with a gunshot wound but later died at the hospital. Police say two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of those arrested is a juvenile. The shooting happened on West […]
Prince William police investigating stabbing at pizza restaurant
Police are investigating an incident in Woodbridge on Saturday where a verbal altercation turned violent, resulting in one man being stabbed.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County taxpayers shocked by high personal property tax bill
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - People in one northern Virginia county are doing a double take when it comes to their personal property tax bill. Diane Pollard of Prince William County told FOX 5's Ayesha Khan Tuesday, that her tax bill is significantly higher than it was last year. Pollard...
fredericksburg.today
Stafford DUI drives car into water
A Stafford woman was arrested for DUI after she drove off the roadway into a creek Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office tells us at approximately 9:20 p.m. Deputy J.K. Griffith responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Brooke Road and Poplar View Drive. His investigation revealed 22-year-old Katura Francis had driven a Nissan Versa off the roadway into the water.
WJLA
Youngkin: Fairfax Co. 'better get it together' when it comes to supporting law enforcement
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking out against leaders in Fairfax County as violent crime increases and Fairfax County faces an unprecedented police shortage. “One of the things we did on day one was press for increased funding for state police, for deputy sheriffs,...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring. Anderson...
