Warren County, VA

WCSO locate a fugitive near A.S. Rhodes Elementary

Early Tues. morning Aug. 23 Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported a soft lockdown of A.S. Rhodes Elementary and the 15 Street Diversified Minds Schools. The lockdown was just a precautionary measure as Authorities tracked an individual who fled on foot and was wanted by a neighboring jurisdiction. The...
FCSO arrest bank robbery suspect

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of Ethan Smith of Fromans Road in Frederick County. Smith has been charged with the August 18 bank robbery of the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mills Drive Winchester. Smith’s father determined that his son may have been...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
FRPD arrest suspect involved in the Ressie Jeffries lockdown

Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) report an arrest of the suspect that caused the lockdown of Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and Samuel’s Public Library Mon. Aug. 22. After brandishing a firearm in the Royal Plaza Shopping center during a reported fight a suspect fled towards Criser Road. Warren County...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
August 23, 2022

FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Hagerstown Police Reported It Had Responded To Over 1,700 Calls For Service In A Week, Mayor Says Crime Is Not Up

Mayor Keller said drug use exists in any urban city in the country. Frederick, Md. (NS/DG) – In a Facebook post from Hagerstown Police on August 15, they said it had been a busy week for officers with over 1,700 calls for service that included shootings, attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, drug possession, and arrest warrants for homicide and robbery.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
SCSO release information on Officer involved shooting

At the request of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) the Virginia State Police (VSP) have conducted an investigation into the Officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of 64 year old Sean McCormack. As a result of the investigation the Officers were cleared of any wrong doing...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC Washington

‘He Can Never Get Out Again': Man Charged in Rape of Woman in Her Apartment

A Fairfax County man was charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Lovedale Lane before midnight Sunday when a man armed with a knife sexually assaulted her, police said. He then took the woman’s phone and left.
RESTON, VA
Daily Voice

D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
MANASSAS, VA
FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

1 dead, 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting

One person is dead in Jefferson County after a shooting early Sunday morning. Toronto police say Skyler Miller was taken to Trinity with a gunshot wound but later died at the hospital. Police say two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of those arrested is a juvenile. The shooting happened on West […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
fredericksburg.today

Stafford DUI drives car into water

A Stafford woman was arrested for DUI after she drove off the roadway into a creek Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office tells us at approximately 9:20 p.m. Deputy J.K. Griffith responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Brooke Road and Poplar View Drive. His investigation revealed 22-year-old Katura Francis had driven a Nissan Versa off the roadway into the water.
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring. Anderson...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

