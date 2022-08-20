ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ
ETOnline.com

Haunt'OWeen -- an Immersive Halloween-Themed Experience -- Is Back and Better Than Ever for 2022

Spooky season is almost here, and California and New Jersey residents are in luck. Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company, and Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform, announced the return, and launch on the East Coast, of their one-of-a-kind Halloween experience, Haunt'OWeen. The immersive event, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County NJ Republican Women celebrate Phyllis Schlafly’s birthday

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County NJ Republican Women gathered Aug. 15 to celebrate Phyllis Schlafly’s birthday. The event featured a special visit via Zoom from Schlafly’s daughter, Anne Schlafly Cori. The women enjoyed a St. Louis–style barbecue with ribs and sides, birthday cake, champagne and more; Schlafly was from St. Louis, Mo. At the event, the women also discussed Schlafly’s book “A Choice Not An Echo.”
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

The BEST Coffee Shop in NJ Is Central Jersey!

Ok coffee-philes! Get excited. I'm not exaggerating when I say I probably drink more iced coffee than water, as terrible as that is! And as happy as I am with a basic cup o' joe to-go from Wawa or Starbucks, there's no denying the satisfaction of sitting in a cozy coffee shop, enjoying a cup of brewed cappucino, latte, espresso properly. It just hits different.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
NJ.com

N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A

A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
NEWARK, NJ
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey

- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange African Heritage Organization elects new officers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, July 13, the West Orange African Heritage Organization swore in its new officers at Codey Arena. The election was held a month previously on June 8. This was the 10th swearing-in of officers of the organization since its inception in 1999. The mission...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange Arts Center hosts reception for ‘Inspired Landscape’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Critique Group Collective recently held an artists reception for the exhibit “Inspired Landscape,” which runs through Aug. 27 at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange. Artists Dan Epstein, Leslie Goldman, Marlene Hendrian, Ann Kraus, Fernando Mariscal, Denis Orloff and Katy Repka have met regularly for six years to critique one another’s work and support one another’s artistic growth.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Secret NYC

40 Things You’d Never Hear A NYer Say

New York City is full of big personalities, but if there’s one thing that can be agreed upon, there are certain things a NYer would never be caught saying—especially in regards to things such as the subway, rent, and our distaste for Times Square. So we asked our lovely following to share specific examples of things they’d never hear a NYer say, and their answers were absolutely hilarious! Laugh along with us as you read some of our favorites below:    
NEW YORK CITY, NY

