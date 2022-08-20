Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Maryland's State Small Business Credit Initiative programs now open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO). These agencies will use funds to expand and enhance nine existing state business lending and investment programs.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which focuses on continuing the state’s strong economic recovery.
WMDT.com
Marylanders urged to apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Comptroller Peter Franchot is urging eligible Marylanders to apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by the upcoming deadline of September 15th. The program is administered by the Maryland Higher Education Commission and provides an income tax credit for Maryland residents, making eligible undergraduate and/or graduate education payments on loans from an accredited college or university.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Public Schools named second-most equitable school district in Maryland
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools has been named the second-most equitable school district in the state of Maryland. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub this week released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
WMDT.com
Free and reduced-price meal policy announced for 2022-23 school year in Del.
DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Education has announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price for meals served under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and After School Snack Program. For the 2022-2023...
doctorofcredit.com
State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Of Maryland – $200 Checking Bonus
Availability: Anybody can join by making a one time donation to SECU MD Foundation. SECU is offering a $200 checking bonus when you open a TotalTM Checking & Rewards account and complete the following requirements:. Set up eStatements. Set up a qualifying direct deposit of at least $500 within 90...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
WTOP
A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
delawarepublic.org
atTAcK Addiction gets new specialty Delaware license plate
The nonprofit atTAcK Addiction now has another tool to use in its mission to educate and build awareness about addiction as a disease. atTAcK Addiction now has a specialty Delaware license plate. “We were thinking about ways of trying to create further awareness about addiction in the State and also...
WGMD Radio
Del. EARNS Retirement Program Now Law – What's Next?
The Delaware EARNS Act is now law. Businesses with more than five employees that do not currently offer a retirement plan would be required to take part in the “Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings” program, through a payroll process. Governor John Carney signed the legislation, House Bill 205, Thursday.
WTOP
Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies given out by Maryland's police officers
A group of Maryland police officers are doing their part to help students who may be returning to class without all the supplies they need. A “Stuff the Backpack Drive” is one of the events organized by the nonprofit Beyond the Badge Foundation, where officers give away backpacks full of school supplies to students in need.
aashtojournal.org
Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site
Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
erienewsnow.com
'Destroy them wherever you find them': Spotted lanternfly population spreading across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) -- An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
WGMD Radio
New Covid-19 Cases Lower But Still a Concern
The number of new cases of Covid-19 has declined since July, but Delaware Public Health officials say the disease is still among us – with higher levels in Kent and Sussex Counties. Case levels in New Castle County are listed as medium. Delawareans are urged to continue safe practices such as masking in crowded indoor spaces, isolating themselves when feeling sick, getting vaccinated, testing, and following the CDC’s guidelines if you have a positive test result.
WBOC
Ocean City Store Sells $250K Maryland Lottery Scratch-off Ticket
OCEAN CITY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Ocean City scored a $250,000 scratch-off win for the week ending Aug. 21. The $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket was sold at the ACME #0293, located at 9507 Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. In all,...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
Nottingham MD
Winner claims $2.2 million Multi-Match jackpot after buying ticket in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A $6 quick-pick Multi-Match ticket did the trick for a loyal Lottery player, who won the jackpot in the August 18 drawing. The annuity value that night was $2.2 million, and the winner decided to take the $1.6 million cash option. He is the second player to win a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022.
Nottingham MD
Speed bumps, raised crosswalk to be installed on Avondale Road in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday announced the approval of a traffic safety project for Avondale Road, one of the busiest corridors in Carney. The project involves the construction of four standard speed bumps along the route from Joppa Road to the Baltimore Beltway overpass, and a brick raised crosswalk in the vicinity of Second Avenue.
